The new Nintendo Direct is now considered one of the biggest due to the level of announcements, and some stand out such as the official date for Pikmin 4, more gameplay from Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom and of course, the reveal of the return of Metroid Prime. . However, there were also minor third-party announcements, and a big one was We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie.

This is a remastered version of Reroll that comes to different consoles, with HD graphics, as well as some additions that users will want to try for the first time. The best thing is that it arrives this year. Specifically on June 2.

Here’s your first preview:

The game will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Via: bandai namco