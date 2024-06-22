Rada deputy Bezuglaya announced a breakthrough of the Russian army in the Toretsk area in the DPR

Verkhovna Rada deputy Maryana Bezuglaya said that Russian troops broke through the defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Toretsk region of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The politician wrote about this on Facebook (social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and is banned).

The parliamentarian blamed General Yuri Sodol, commander of the joint forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, for the incident. According to her, the defensive fortifications were not prepared, and the Ukrainian units deployed to that section of the front had already suffered losses. As a result, the Russian army is close to entering the highway leading directly to the city.

Breakthrough to Toretsk. Now we have lost the positions we had since 2014 Maryana BezuglayaDeputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

“It looks like General Sodol is not only showing criminal negligence, but also intent working for the enemy,” Bezuglaya noted. She also suggested that the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Alexander Syrsky, either does not control the situation, or is an “accomplice” of his subordinate.

The Russian army advanced in the Avdiivka direction

On June 21, adviser to the head of the DPR, Igor Kimakovsky, reported that the Russian military had captured a serious fortified area of ​​the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the DPR. He clarified that we are talking about the territory in the Avdeevsky direction, in the area of ​​​​the settlements of Novopokrovskoye and Sokol.

We have “saddled” a fairly large number of heights there, in the Toretsky and Pokrovsky directions, which gives us the opportunity to carry out not only tactical, but also operational-tactical measures in this area Igor KimakovskyAdvisor to the head of the DPR

He added that Russian artillery is currently working “very tightly” on this section of the front.

At the same time, earlier military observer, co-founder of the Vatfor project Sergei Poletaev told Lenta.ru that for the Russian military the capture of Toretsk is not a priority task. According to him, it is more important to exhaust the enemy through operational actions.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are retreating due to lack of forces

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are retreating from Chasov Yar near Donetsk due to a lack of forces, says captain of the first rank of the reserve, military expert Vasily Dandykin. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he explained Kyiv’s decision by transferring Ukrainian forces to the Kharkov direction. “This is one of the core fortified areas, which is located next to Avdievka, next to Donetsk and opens the way along the heights to further advance towards the DPR border, which is why such fierce battles have been going on for more than one month. The enemy was forced to transfer units from there, most likely, we took advantage of this circumstance,” he said.

Related materials:

It also turned out that the average age of assault troops exceeds 45 years. “We used to call the 32nd separate motorized rifle brigade the “grandfathers’ brigade.” Most of the crew were of retirement age. Now this name can be given to most brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” said a representative of an unnamed Russian law enforcement agency.

Against this background, it became known that the reluctance of Ukrainian men to go to the front is so great that they are ready to pay smugglers up to 20 thousand dollars to escape from the country. However, attempts to cross the border often fail. Thus, on June 21, a record group of 27 draft dodgers heading to Moldova was detained.