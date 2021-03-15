There are people who are unique in their professions, and they have the privacy of a deep understanding of their talents, and beautify them with study, and many years of experience and hard work, they are educated in what they deal with, and how to deal with the vocabulary of their creative work, suddenly an administrative employee or manager who has nothing to do with the profession comes and decides to refer that person to retirement The administrative wins his battle, but the country, the profession and the people lose that person and his generosity and investment in his experience. “Eid al-Faraj” This artist and intellectual, artist, musician, and folklorist, and the patriot who presented much since the early stages of the artistic renaissance in the Emirates, is an example of what I am talking about, and many others in various professions and circles However, the artist “Eid Al-Faraj” is another case, and it is important to understand how to deal with creative people in various fields. No watch attendance can measure their giving, nor an administrative mood can value their achievements, nor can reaching the retirement age prevent them from completing their creative projects. We are only losing them, just as we lose their time, lose their achievements, and regret later that if we had provided them with the right atmosphere, and supported them as they think about the achievements that the country, people, culture and art deserve in the Emirates, the artist “Eid Faraj” has a lot. To present it, record it and document it, especially with regard to popular culture and folklore, and what was hung in the breasts, and its oral memory, and what is known of theatrical manifestations in our heritage and local culture, the place of the artist «Feast of Faraj» can be occupied by someone else, young and fluent in English More than Arabic, but it does not fill it, there is a difference between place and position, then after all these years, and the arrival of the creator to a beautiful maturity, we say to him with a certificate of appreciation printed in advance, and the signature on it is pre-signed: “We wish you a successful future in life, outside the circle of your work. Thirty years have remained in which it is given, but change is the year of life, generations alternate »! Without the administrator, accountant, and personnel official realizing that some creative working personalities are invaluable, and their performance cannot be evaluated and evaluated by people who think numbers, count hours, and love job attendance more than the actual achievement.

I do not want to enumerate what the artist “Eid Al-Faraj” presented to popular culture and art in the Emirates, because it will burden my heart, and many of our generation know it, but what if we told the man: “Stay… and record… and document what you know… and write what is in your chest, and write a line. I never heard, saw, and became aware and contemplated. ”

We lose many people, and in different professions, only because they are distinguished and have a different footprint, but they do not comply with the administrative clauses and the conditions for job promotion, and they are not fit to be led by an administrative manager, because their thinking and horizon does not realize him, and he does not know how to deal with him, we lost a distinguished cardiac surgeon Because it is bigger than the department, and we lost a creative painter artist, because the commission did not absorb his passion and artistic madness, and we lost media professionals, because their voice was a cacophony enemy of success, and we lost minds. If the institutions had patience with them, we would be fine today more and wider, so it was the easiest way to get rid of the likes of those who refer them. To retire, and our loss sign them!