Close Encounter Between a Bear and a Resident of Toscolano. Here’s What Happened

While the controversy over the attack by a bear to a French tourist happened in Naroncolo of Droabout 12 kilometers above Garda shore (Brescia), to Toscolanoon the Mount Pizzocoloa resident who loves trekking had a face to face with a bear. You can read it on Brescia Todaywhich reports the story in full Fabio Klein. The young man, with a passion for the mountains and running, says: “About ten days ago I was descending from the ridge towards Valle mountain huthalfway along the path, I heard dogs barking near the mountain hut. Then, shortly after, other animal sounds that I had never heard before. I turned around and twenty meters away I noticed a bear that was coming up the slope“.

“After noticing my presence – Klein continues – we observed each other for a few interminable moments, and after roaring again, the bear started to climb upwards again. I moved cautiously, trying not to make any rash moves, I was afraid he wasn’t alone, maybe in the company of his mother”. “The surprise was too great, confesses the resident, and in those moments I couldn’t think of anythinglet alone to take a smartphone to try to take some photos. I can say in any case that the specimen was not large, it seemed young and in good health”.

The man returned home later the incident was reported to the Provincial Police officerswho remember that “bears come and gothey also walk in those areas the fact that it passes through the woods is normal, just as there is a bear in transit in upper Garda is not a mystery. It had already happened at the beginning of the season”.