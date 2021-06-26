For a dog lover and owner, the most devastating thing that can happen to him is losing his four-legged friend. This is just what happened to a girl named Amy Cerelli. While she was busy fixing up the garage, her puppy Jersey it vanished into thin air and left no trace around.

It was an afternoon like any other for Amy and her boyfriend. He was at work while she was doing her usual chores in the garage It is in the garden. Beside her, as always, was her beloved Jersey, the family puppy.

Suddenly, the girl no longer heard the sound of her little dog’s paws on the asflanto, nor did she ever see him running and wagging his tail around. Suspicious, she began look for it everywhere.

I looked for him everywhere but he had disappeared into thin air. I searched all the places he loved to hide, but he wasn’t there. I quickly realized that something was wrong and I called my boyfriend.

The couple immediately started doing the tour of the whole neighborhood with the intent of finding the puppy. They even printed gods flyers and asked for information from all the people they met.

We went on looking for him until 3 in the morning. We had some flashlights and we also brought his favorite rubber ball. We made her squeak to attract him, but nothing. We were desperate.

The discovery of Jersey

Poor Jersey was too far away and he had never found his way home. He had gone a few blocks away and caught the attention of a 13 year old boy named Tyion.

The young man noticed that the little dog was confused, so he took it and took it to his house, with the intent of refresh it and help him find his family.

A few days later, while playing in the yard, Tyion listened to Amy’s boyfriend who described the little dog lost to a Police officer.

I knew immediately they were talking about him, so I ran up to them and told them he was at my house and he was fine.

Thanks to kindness and tohonesty of this very good and young boy, Jersey was able to return in the arms of his family.