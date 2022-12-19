We imagined yesterday, while we were watching the end of the World Cup as we used to watch it for years that exceeded forty years together, and more than we can count and count, only those who were not present in the country at that time and at that time did not diminish from us, and we thank God that He spares us separation, and does not change us immediately And the health of the bodies, the perfection of the minds, and the benefit of memory perpetuate us, but we tried to imagine sitting at the opening of the next World Cup in 2026 in America, Canada and Mexico, and we began to remember recalling those tournaments that we lived through, and we witnessed their transformations and events, the aesthetics of the arts of their players and the legends of their stars, and we said God does not change our situation, and sustains our conditions, but if old age attacked us early, and did not give us time to witness the upcoming tournament with the same health and enthusiasm, and we imagined our situation as elderly people in the house of one of us, he would keep uniting us:

– The new crystal screen of the ultra-smart TV in 2026 will be difficult to see, and the watery screen overwhelms the eyes of viewers who have outgrown their age, including those who complain of white or blue water, who began to have more night blindness, and those who still insist on not wearing glasses Correction of vision, despite the clear effort he exerts in seeing, while he closes his eyes, and things do not appear to him except blurry or as if they are coming from afar like a mirage, so he rejoices at seeing them, and is shocked at seeing them.

– Each of us comes to watch the matches with the Filipino nurse who knows the times of his medication and what is useful for him to eat, and when his need to move and move, and his conflict and screaming mean nothing to her, as if she is his virtual mother, who alone is allowed to raise her voice over him, because he usually behaves towards Her orders are like a reckless boy, and he does not give up except when she pushes his chair in that darkness while he struggles with his intermittent dreams.

– The requests for “evenings” now differ from the requests for the first “evenings”, and today they have become: warm soup, blended vegetables, skimmed hospital meals, free of “gluten”, all filled with “oats, avocados and organic broccoli”, the sacrifices that come from Tannour al-Ain, Argentinean meat, Fagioh meat, and replaced it with shilani rice with yoghurt, cucumber, chopped fruits, and soda water recommended by the attending physician.

– Each of us has two glasses with him; one for the far, and the other for the near, and some are wearing earphones so as not to be embarrassed, to ask a lot, not to know the dialogue, and to frequent it; Yes, mmmmm.. what.. whoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo In fact, he did not hear anything, nor did he know what constitutes an integrated topic of the ongoing dialogue, and his reaction is usually very late.

– We keep remembering the former World Cup players who retired and became commentators who do not understand the new rules of the game, and all their expectations are met with error and counterproductive results.

– Most of us do not watch the entire match, those of us who fall asleep as a result of drugs and sedatives, and whose television talk makes him fall into a deep sleep, and who does not care about what is happening, and brings him boredom quickly, and his main dependence was on hearing the analyzes of the companions in the hotel lobby in the morning with the only cup of coffee He is allowed, but that enthusiastic and vigilant in the early hours, who relies on intermittent sleep in his day, was content with watching the matches with the intermittent episodes system, in order to form a correct, balanced and accurate technical opinion on the course of the World Cup matches, for he is the most malicious of us, and the object of jealousy from everyone over everything This steadfastness, solid memory, and deep analysis that reminds us of the analyzes of the expert Al-Dosari in his time..and tomorrow we will continue