After Kenosha, after George Floyd, a pastor recommended going to vote and be heard. A first ? “It is not usual to commemorate the Washington March of 1963 in this way. We live in times in the United States which are very particular with an anti-racist mobilization that we have not seen since 1960. She recalls the speech of Martin Luther King (…) a speech which, fundamentally, has a certain topicality “, explains Pap Ndiaye.

Martin Luther King’s granddaughter said in her speech: “Don’t wait for my father”, an important release? “It is very moving on her part, since she did not know her murdered grandfather in 1968; she recalls a long history of American activism”, underlines the historian.

Between 1960 and 2020, was everything that was done in the past for nothing? “It is true, one might think so, but there is progress which has been recorded for 57 years with the emergence for example of an African-American bourgeoisie. A president obviously also. But there remain important questions for this poor black population of the ghettos who saw their situation deteriorate, as we saw with the Covid-19 epidemic, for example. There is a kind of chiasm between a black bourgeoisie who is doing well and a poor black world which has been sinking since the 1960s into difficulties and political abandonment “, decrypts Pap Ndiaye.