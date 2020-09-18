At 11:24 a.m. on January 7, 2015, Philippe Lançon was still a journalist who left a slightly grumpy editorial meeting at the weekly newspaper in which he collaborated, the satirist Charlie hebdo. I had an idea in mind for an article about the latest adaptation of King’s Night and the weight of his imminent interview with Michel Houellebecq. One minute, two, maybe three later, he was one of 11 survivors of the attack that killed 12 of his colleagues. He was missing a third of his face, pieces of his arms, he had crouched in a corner, occasionally opened the only eye he could open and heard, clearly, the breathing of a man who, he thought, could still finish him off. He had heard the shots and the shouts of “Allahu Akbar” from the Islamists. A second before, everything was fine. His life was still his life. A continuum of hundreds of things. The next, everything had stopped, floating somewhere between the living and the dead. It didn’t hurt at all, he only noticed small stones in his mouth. It was 13 of his teeth. One of the shots had blown off part of his jaw.

The miracle of survival was followed by nine months in the hospital, 17 operations, a rattling VAC – a jaw substitute that didn’t stop him from drooling and sometimes stuck – pain, and the feeling of waking up every day in his bed of clean sheets. , the morning of January 7, when he was still the other Philippe Lançon. The break in the temporal continuum that the attack entailed plunged the journalist into an existential magma that has poured into The flap (published by Anagrama in Spanish and Angle Editorial in Catalan), a book that was “a terrifying success” in France, and arrives in Spain as one of the outstanding titles of the autumn.

He first looked for ways to avoid disaster, even traveling back to his previous life as a war correspondent: “In my case, it all started in Baghdad,” he said to himself, because would he have been that day in Charlie hebdo if he had never left Baghdad? Thus, he investigated the different philippes lançons who preceded the survivor: the seven-year-old boy, the 22-year-old student, the sometimes conceited 40-year-old journalist, and made them say: “No, we haven’t gone anywhere, we’re still here with you, alive.”

Time stopped

The book is at once a chronicle, a messy memory, and an impromptu study of the way a storyteller’s brain works when vital narrative stops. “Proust speaks of lost time, because he never got off the locomotive of time, he wrote from fluidity, from the continuum. The attack disrupted my world. And then a new me was born. I was not reborn. I was born again ”, said the writer this Tuesday in an interview in Barcelona.

He sports a not very thick beard. Her jaw is slightly off, but nothing too out of the ordinary. She speaks fluent Spanish and occasionally makes her teeth chatter. “Since the attack, I have the feeling that time is a spiral, that life is circular, that we go through the same place again and again, but it is never exactly the same place,” he says. He no longer travels under guard, although each new attack sets everything in motion again. “It is an epidemic and it will end. It has happened before in human history. It is like a virus that adapts to each country, but that we will end up exterminating ”, he says, sitting on a soft sofa in a hotel. When France took to the streets after the attack on Charlie Hebdo, “In the biggest demonstration since 1945”, he recalls, he inhabited, he says, his own fiction, which began and ended in his hospital room, where a part of him is still installed even today, mentally. “Over time I realized how beautiful it was, then I didn’t understand anything.” It scares you how things have changed since then. “That was an affective movement, which only demanded a free society, and did not blame anyone. Today things have changed. In any type of movement there is a very strong political violence. We live in the realm of hatred and contempt ”.

Being a victim, he says, taught him to distrust the role of the victim. “The victims are not sacred cows, we also make mistakes and we must.” She fears “the ruined landscape” that she sees when she looks at her country and, by extension, Europe. “In France there is an irrational hatred of Macron on the one hand, and on the other, we have left and right divided, almost completely destroyed, and the extreme right at the gates of power, it is Dante,” he says. He talks about Houellebecq, whom he was left without interviewing at the time, about his figure, so powerful the day before and on the day of the massacre – it had just been published Submission, Charlie hebdo He had dedicated the cover to it — of its premonitory character. “I saw him once, at my first social event after convalescence,” he says. Houellebecq mysteriously released a verse from Matthew that says “And the violent take him away.”

For a long time after the attack, while waiting for the continuum of his new life to pick up speed again, Lançon was frightened. He did not dare to get on the subway for fear of meeting an Arab and thinking all kinds of horrible things. “I had a feeling it was going to explode or start shooting.” What did you do to fight it? “Don’t get off. Every time I went upstairs and met an Arab, I looked at him and had the feeling that he was looking at me and that at any moment anything was going to happen. But I was not moving. And nothing ever happened. I once heard a mob member talk about fear and say that of course he was scared, but he was also brave. That you couldn’t not be because if you weren’t, fear would devour you. Fear is a disease. The main one against which you must fight after an attack, ”he says. And have you finished with him? “Yes, I am no longer afraid. I am free again ”.