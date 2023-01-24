Nahum Escobedo is an intriguing designer. Nothing in his presentation is out of place, every detail taken care of meticulously. This is something that also extends to his field of work, since the designs of the recently launched Polestar 3 and the future Polestar 5, which will be released in 2024, came from the tip of his pencil.

The designer gave an interview to ABC at the opening ceremony of his first dealership in Madrid, located on Avenida de Burgos.

Have you always been interested in automotive design?

I have grown up around cars, because my father rebuilt engines and I was exposed to car culture from a very young age. In California, in addition, there is a powerful scene of ‘muscle-cars’ and ‘hot-rods’. I was never interested in the mechanical part, but I was interested in the design part and my father and I talked many times about doing a project by halves, with its engine and my aesthetics. So, I started drawing pictures early on, which I think helped me get this job.

Thomas Ingenlath is also a designer. How does having a CEO with a similar track record as yours affect the employment relationship?

In my case it is an exceptional operation,

because it is much easier for him to understand our language and our ideas when presenting them. Thomas is passionate about design and when we get together it is a dialogue between two like-minded professionals, something that would not happen if he had to do it with another managerial profile.

What are the indications that Ingenlath has given you about the design?

We are very lucky to work with Thomas and the Design Director,

Maximilian Missoni, because they give us a lot of freedom to be creative. Of course, at the end of the day we need to have a design language that is homogeneous and at the end of the process is when they review what we present to them and do tweaks so that everything is in line.

Which of the elements of the Polestar 3 and Precept are going to end up being constants in the brand in the future?

With the Precept we have made our vision clear in terms of design and many of its aesthetic elements have carried over to the Polestar 3. It is very important to us that they have a

scandinavian element in your design: very minimalist, simple and where function and technology prevail. All these are details that evolve with each generation, because it is important to adapt to the future. With the Precept it is clearly seen in the headlights, which have been split in a more aggressive way, something that sets us apart from Volvo more and more, they underline our sportiness and make us immediately recognizable.

When designing cars, you have to respect the aesthetics of previous models. How much leeway does a designer have to design something completely new?

To move forward it is essential to understand where you come from. After the Polestar 1 and 2, it’s easy to understand the elements that appear on the Precept and 3. We’re proud of our past, but we’re moving towards a much more distinctive and driver-focused design language.

What are you working on now?

We can’t give many details about what’s coming for the future, but our priority is to give Polestar 3 all the prominence, because we just presented it.

Are you able to make decisions about other design elements of the brand?

Thomas and Maximilian have a clear vision of what they want Polestar and its design to be. I contribute by taking the information they give me and trying to translate it into reality. Normally we work a lot with keywords. They don’t come into the office with a drawing and illustrate the lines they want the car to have, or how they want it to look. That is our job.

The key ideas of Polestar are three: purity, performance and progressivity, which form the core of all decisions we make. This does not mean that all cars are the same, but we have to understand what the DNA of the brand is. Fortunately, I’ve been here from the beginning, so it’s easier for me to understand what they expect. For a new designer, the key is that he understands what the brand stands for.

What are other concepts you normally work with?

For me it is essential to work with functionality, minimalism and purity. All elements that can be seen in the Polestar 3 and Precept.

These models clearly expose the technology they containeither with the labels that show the power of the car or through the multimedia screen.

What is it like working with engineers who can put designers down to earth?

One of the advantages of our work is that it is always different. The process is very interesting and when we start with a design vision, we usually try to break as many physical barriers as possible and gradually distill the elements. Of course, in the first meetings with the engineers

you can clearly see by their faces that they are thinking “that could never work”. The culture within Polestar is marked by passion for the moment the company is in, and that can be appreciated from the first minute you start working. Therefore, there are not so many “fights” between the departments, but in the design workshops, they give us their opinion and we try to work together.

Nahum Escobedo designed the Polestar Precept /



Polestar



Have there been elements of the Polestar 3 that were left out of the final production model?

A.- Yes, but it is inevitable. Normally when we start the design process there are many ideas and since there are no limits it is easy to put them all together at the same time. It is here, for example, where Thomas and Max come into action and choose what works and what doesn’t. All our designs have a huge amount of distillation and every element that is in the car is essential. We are very satisfied with the result.

How important is design in the sales of a product?

We live in an age where aesthetics are essential. We all want to buy the best product we can afford — in any field — and of course design plays a huge role. The market is very competitive and moves at an impressive pace due to technology. At Polestar we are meticulous with attention to detail and we want to guarantee that when you buy one of our cars, everything should be there at its best: be it the performance, the quality of the finishes, its handling or its design. Now all the manufacturers are moving towards electrification and it can be clearly seen how some of the ones with the longest experience are facing aesthetic problems. Being a new brand, it is important that the car is beautiful and enters through the eyes. With the Polestar 2 it happens and people stop you on the street and ask you about it.

Polestar exists in its own sphere within the Geely world, how much movement is there of workers from one company to another, say Lotus to Polestar?

What we have now does not work like that and each company is practically independent from the others. We don’t move much and all Polestar designers are in-house.