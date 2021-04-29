The Tokyo Games (from July 23 to August 9) will once again show the Spanish strength in team sports. Only the United States (10) and Australia (11), two powers in the medal table, surpass Spain, which will travel with nine (men’s basketball, hockey, water polo, handball and soccer) groups of guarantees, which in this Olympic cycle have managed to get on the international podiums. “I reflected on this two years ago,” Adrian Lock, the women’s hockey coach, begins, “and I think we are making the most of our resources. We have little money, few clubs, few players … And that allows us to focus on a specific group and the training is of higher quality ”.

Also in water polo, as the men’s coach David Martín points out, there is a “Early detection of talent”. “That is why we have removed water polo players like Munarriz (Pamplona) or Guillermo Molina (Ceuta), from places without tradition ”, he reveals. But the one who was captain of the Spanish National Team at the London 2012 Games highlights another argument: “There is a culture of the country. We are passionate. The level of training is high. We have technicians all over the world; in my case our human group is powerful and that is key in difficult moments ”.

Martín gives handball as an example, where the best European teams are led by Spanish coaches. Jordi Ribera, male selector, responds by allusions: “There was talk of the Balkan competitive gene … Maybe we have inherited it. In Spain the competition has dropped, but not the level of the National Team. Other countries like France have it all and they are still there. Spaniards are creative. And to that we must add the good training and the competitive gene. In our case, the team’s commitment is maximum ”.

Three paths but one life, that of a coach

But before getting to know the labyrinthine and obsessive world of benches in depth, Ribera, Lock and Martín lived three different paths to reach those positions. Little could Ribera (Girona, 1963) imagine, at the age of 15, that that day in his town (Sarrià de Ter) when he was asked to help lead a group of eight and nine-year-old children, he would light the flame of training and group management. In 2016, after being a club classic in Spain and coaching Argentina and Brazil, he took over the National Team. “I miss the day to day, because that creates fluidity. I live in Madrid, I work long hours, I travel to watch games, I do technical training of the base and I coordinate youth and juniors “, value.

If Ribera was a precocious technician, everything in Lock happened naturally. As a teenager, he loved sports at his school in Sheffield, his particular Macondo. In 2000 he came to Spain as a player and there he discovered the teaching: “I didn’t have a plan. They offered me the opportunity to train and I was a second year four. Then I went first and entered the lower ranks. And so on until the absolute, in 2013 “.

Curiously, it was in 2013 that David Martín had his first experience on a bench as Rafa Aguilar’s assistant in the Spanish National Team. Previously, the Barcelonan had been an international player, who was already participating in training sessions with the Generación de Oro despite his youth and who later captained a team that won three medals between 2005 and 2009. In 2017, his character and his ancestry in water polo they took him to the top position. “Being a coach is inside you. When I was captain I was already thinking as a coach ”, qualifies.

Behind all of them, there is a modern way of leading, which opens up debates. “Leadership goes with the person. I have been natural. I am a communicative, analytical person and I like to work. Before the coaches were more vital, energetic and authoritarian, now we train from the collective and each one has their role”. Martín, who has heard the stories of those authoritarian coaches in the water polo of the 90s with the phenomenon of the Croatian Dragan Matutinovic, agrees with asterisks: “The leadership comes out alone. The good model is the one that makes you win. Today’s players are prepared, they know everything, they are professionals. You have to convince them, and that is good because it requires us. But it is not that what was done before was not valid ”.

The lights of Tokyo and the dream of the medal

With less than three months to go until the Games, the teams live amidst uncertainty and stress. Each coach considers that there is an aspect that can affect performance. “The olympic village is lights. We have trained everything else, and the players already know how to play without an audience. You have to see how the organization will be”Says Ribera. Martin is more concerned: “I worry about the days out of the water. The stress of knowing if your CRP is positive and if you run out of Games. Those who have lived some will see that they will be different; and those who have not lived them will say, will this be so? Lock is shown in the same line: “The most difficult thing is isolation. Perhaps we will be there for four weeks in a bubble, when the normal thing is to spend ten days in other competitions or concentrations. That can overwhelm, I know from other sports like rugby that have suffered ”.

In these circumstances, and although they eliminate the term medal from their vocabulary (“we are in a society of medallitis”, Sums up Ribera), the truth is that the Olympic cycle endorses the work of the three teams and opens the podium options in Tokyo. Water polo has added three silvers in a row in Europeans and World Cups: “People talk to us about gold, as if there were only two teams … There are seven candidates. We must assess what we did. If we are at the best level, we can be there. But our first final will be in the quarterfinals ”.

Lock also arrives with a reinforced group, after the bronzes in Europe and World. “We do not focus on the medal, but on the previous work. It is true that the last medals have helped us so that the players have confidence, so that they see that there is something tangible. But in the last World Cup we were prompted by a referee’s decision! That bit of luck counts”.

Ribera, thoughtful, who arrives in Tokyo with three medals and a group with many players who will retire, advocates that it be valued “The day to day”. We weren’t in Rio, we were here. You have to assess what he does in Spain in team sports ”, he closes.