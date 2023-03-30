“It’s a visceral album,” say Alejandro and María Laura about Madre Padre Marte (2020), who talks about paternity in ‘Dear man from Peru’, about equality and the social conflicts and politicians in other songs like ‘Something has to be wrong’. The couple also recorded ‘Lo que iba a ser’ with the activist and voice of Aterciopelados, Andrea Echeverri. “It’s incredible, we admire her so much. It has a very powerful energy”, says María Laura. “I feel that from being a father and a mother we spoke with a very specific and real concern. Perhaps you don’t find that theme on our previous albums. That is why we connect with artists like Andrea”.

Alejandro cites ‘Fiesta para los muertos’ as the song that comes closest to what they do today. “But from metaphor and fantasy. On the other hand, this album is direct with the social, environmental and feminism struggle. María Laura comments that, although there are parallels with what is experienced in Peru, she wrote / I go with my soul asleep down an avenue that has the same last name as my boss, the same as the wound / before the pandemic and the protests.

Both said that “the title fell short” to talk about the system. “I composed it after the social outbreak in Chile, I have Chilean friends there and I saw a parallel with what was lived here. I was observing the culture of sacrifice, of being proud and proud to work beyond the hours that you are paid, even though you do not dedicate time to your family. There are people who have no other choice and there are others who could decide. So, talk about a system that is wrong. It is a reality in Peru, but when we have sung it in Europe, even there, with a more privileged reality, there are people who feel identified”.

Alejandro y María Laura is a Peruvian indie folk duo. Photo: Alejandro and María Laura/Instagram

In 2021, thousands commented on their social networks after the duo gave their political stance. “We do not want to vote for the unfair system that has led us to have the poorest public health and education services in the world,” they wrote. Two years later, they reaffirm it. “It is said that ‘the poor are poor because they want to’ and many people say it, it is a terrible phrase”, comments María Laura.

“Surely, they have made an effort to get where they are, but there are people who make an effort, who row their whole lives and get nowhere because they don’t have a last name or contact information and that’s simply unfair. We still live in a system that privileges the last name, is class based, racistand that is being seen more than ever now.”

Alejandro hopes that ‘Something has to be wrong’ will be one of the most sung on Saturday at the Gran Teatro. “It’s the song I’m most excited to sing, given the context. There is a lot of expectation that the artist will pronounce himself. If you don’t speak up, ‘you’re indifferent’, but sometimes you speak up and you weren’t being so clear. This song speaks itself and gives me relief. I think the song also enters in a subliminal way and that is extremely powerful. Let the feet move first and then the conscience (laughs)”.

The couple settled in Mexico and went on tour to Europe last year. “It opened doors for us,” says Alejandro. They tell us that they are packing their bags to move to Spain. “We put some political commentary and when people find out that we are out they say: ‘Oh, how easy it is to comment.’ But the year we were planning to migrate, the pandemic hit us with our two and a half year old daughter. As independent artists that we are, we continue to look for opportunities”.