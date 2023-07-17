In Sipí, in the south of Chocó, the silence of the dispossession is deafening. The only thing that interrupts the apparent calm are the shots or the boats that go down the river, although they are fewer and fewer. The communities of Barranconcito, San Agustín and Buenas Brisas are uninhabited. Only empty houses and abandoned crops remain. All its inhabitants fled as they could. In other corregimientos, such as Lomas de Chupey, they do not exceed 50 people. The orders of the armed actors for those who have not managed to flee are clear: do not leave their houses, do not cross the river and do not make noise. Thus, in fear, hunger and anxiety, the Chocoanos have lived for years. A humanitarian crisis that in recent months has worsened due to the territorial dispute between the ELN guerrillas and the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia. According to the Ombudsman’s Office, Chocó represents 79% of the confinements in the country so far in 2023 and is the second department with the most forced displacements.

Among the inmates is Lucía, who asked to change her name for security reasons. Because of her tenure as president of the Community Council, she thought that staying was the best option. She did not have enough money to move and she felt that it would be useful to her people. Her children escaped and she is alone, facing the inclemencies of the armed strike that the ELN decreed on July 4 in Nóvita, Sipí, Istmina, Litoral del San Juan and Medio San Juan. During the 10 days that the armed strike lasted, the humanitarian aid that arrived was minimal and the hunger was excruciating. NGOs denounced that around 9,000 people were affected by the strike imposed by the Western War Front Omar Gómez. The conflict in the area is of such magnitude that the boats that tried to bring supplies were unsuccessful, as they were caught in the middle of clashes.

In many places in Chocó, people prefer to confine themselves to displacement, because they have no way to leave, or in other cases, they refuse to abandon what they have achieved with years of hard work: their crops and their little ranches. The situation worsens due to a kind of state negligence with the displaced, because, according to Lucía, they arrive in other cities without decent living conditions.

The last armed strike confined 52 communities in five municipalities of the San Juan subregion. But it is not the first event of this type in the area: only this year there have been five armed strikes that have affected some 23,000 people, mostly Afro and indigenous population. Since 2018, the Ombudsman’s Office has issued a hundred early warnings for 27 of the 31 municipalities that make up the department of Chocó.

A woman from the Cacarica community in Chocó. Santiago Mesa

The tip of the iceberg

One of Lucía’s sons wants to dedicate himself to sports, he wants to be a soccer player. The other two want to finish school. Her mother, scared by the danger of being recruited, asked them to go to the urban capital of Itsmina. The leader is responsible for the maintenance of the three. When she can, she sends them what she gets and, although she misses them, she explains that she prefers that they be safe.

In Chocó, the struggle for territorial control of areas where there are coca crops or illegal mining has not only caused displacement and massive confinement; the risk of recruitment of girls, boys and adolescents has also increased. Although the phenomenon has been growing by 23% on a national scale, this department, together with Cauca and Antioquia, is one of the most affected, and the main victims are indigenous and Afro-descendant youth. Consequently, an epidemic of suicides has been generated in the Emberá indigenous communities, as was recently alerted by a special commission of the Attorney General’s Office.

The NGO Doctors Without Borders is one of the few that has managed to establish a constant presence in the area. Faced with the bleak panorama, he decided to concentrate a large part of his efforts, in Upper and Middle Baudó, on mental health care. “Forced confinements have a profound psychological impact on the population. The fear and violence to which they are exposed cause widespread trauma and stress. Children and young people are deprived of their right to education and their future prospects are jeopardized,” Mario Fumo, coordinator of the Community Health Care project, told EL PAÍS.

The Departmental Secretariat of Education reported that there has been an increase in school dropout: only in 2022, 6,019 students dropped out of their schools, and more than half of them belong to the San Juan area. The reasons are often linked to fear of recruitment and displacement. In addition, the underreporting throughout the country regarding forced recruitment is significant, since fear leads the families of the young people not to report it.

Added to the already worrisome recruitment situation are other problems such as extortion, environmental damage and threats. The latter have escalated so much that the mayors of San José del Palmar, Bagadó, Lloró and Santa Rita de Iró went into exile and now must dispatch from other municipalities.

a distant peace

Through a broken call in the house where she has been confined, Lucía tells that since 2007 in her community they do not know what tranquility is. For her and her countrymen, the peace that is so talked about in the big cities is foreign. While the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN) spoke with the government in Cuba, the inhabitants of Chocó have gone hungry and others have died because the illegal groups do not allow them to reach the municipal capital, according to testimonies from the Red de Pacific Human Rights.

Guerrillas from the National Liberation Army (ELN) in a remote town in Chocó, in 2017. Ivan Valencia (Bloomberg)

The governor of Chocó has expressed in various national media that it is necessary for the Clan del Golfo to be included in the bid for total peace. “We have asked President Petro to include the Clan del Golfo in the total peace proposal. The cessation of hostilities that is signed with the ELN leaves it out, ”he said. Many fear that history will repeat itself and that the vacuum that one gang may eventually leave will be filled by another, or that the conflict will continue to escalate and the talks in Cuba will not come to fruition. Likewise, the Mexican Revolutionary Forces and the RPS-Cartel del Norte Armed Forces, two of the gangs that operate in Quibdó, the capital of the department, announced at the end of last year their intention to initiate a ceasefire. However, the process was only in the approaches.

In the same way, the indigenous authorities of the department and the community councils of black communities have asked the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace that their voice be heard in the construction of total peace. The grassroots social organizations in the region have a long history and experience, which they hope will be taken into account when negotiating in their territories, especially if they are the main victims of the armed conflict in the area. An example of this was the Humanitarian Agreement Now, a document with 11 humanitarian demands built collectively in 2017 and presented in the negotiations that were then carried out with the ELN in Quito (Ecuador), during the administration of Juan Manuel Santos.

For her part, Lucía has been filled with courage and has begged the different armed actors not to involve the civilian population. “Here they told us that if another armed group arrived and we decided to stay, we would pay. So I told them: ‘No, we are not to blame for anything, we are not from one side or the other.’ Their demands extend to the National Government, from which they feel an abandonment towards Chocó that has been going on for several decades: “We don’t need more army, we need food.” Then, she is silent, and the signal goes away again, but she can hear herself before hanging up: “El Chocó can’t take it anymore.” She neither.

