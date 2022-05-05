A little less than a year after the birth of little Chloe, her first child, Giulia Quattrociocche is already pregnant again

Stork arriving for one of the most recent tronista of Men and Women. Giulia Quattrociocchewho had participated in the popular Channel 5 dating show in early 2019, announced on Instagram to be pregnant. This will be her second baby. The first, little Chloe, was born not even a year ago.

Although you don’t like sharing a lot of your private life on social networks, for an occasion like this you wanted make an exception. On the threshold of 30 years, the former tronista Giulia Quattrociocche is preparing to welcome into the house another child.

His first child, which is called Chloewas born less than a year ago and now she will have to welcome a little brother or sister into the house who will soon come to keep her company.

We liked it so much we did an encore!

These are the words of the student and entrepreneur on the post published on Instagram. Then he continued ironically on the fact that, perhaps, she and her partner should also focus on other activities, given the two pregnancies so close together.

However, since the time of Men and Women, Giulia has never hidden her desire to create a large family for herself. Dream that she is realizing in full.

To give her this second joy will be her partner Manuel Warehousethe entrepreneur with whom Quattrociocche has been living for some time and who has already made her a mother for once.

Giulia Quattrociocche’s experience with men and women

Credit: Giulia Quattrociocche – Instagram

Giulia Quattrociocche has never been part of the entertainment world, except for the lived experience, in 2019, to Men and Women. That’s where the general public met her.

She sat down directly on the thronebypassing the role of suitor and immediately showing her temper.

Among his suitors he had distinguished himself Alessandro Basciano. He had managed to conquer everyone, including the public and commentators, but obviously not Giulia.

She, displacing everyone, in the end had impulsively chosen Daniele Schiavon. Between the two, however, it did not go as hoped, since theirs relation era finished a few months after leaving the program.

After a few months, Giulia met Manuel and fell so madly in love with him that she went to cohabit with him and lay the foundation for gorgeous family they are building.