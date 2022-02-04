Podcast She SaysIn the weekly podcast and column She says AD columnist Debby Gerritsen looks at the news of the past week from a female perspective. What stood out? She talks about this with a permanent panel of female experts. This week GroenLinks politician Corinne Ellemeet is a guest to discuss the abolition of the mandatory five-day cooling-off period for abortion. “That time to think about it feels like an insult. As if a woman cannot think for herself.” Listen in.











This week, the House of Representatives again debated the abolition of the mandatory five-day cooling-off period for abortion. Jan Paternotte (D66), Attje Kuiken (PvdA), Corinne Ellemeet (GroenLinks) and Ockje Tellegen (VVD) submitted an amendment to the law to end the rule that is perceived as patronizing, paternalistic and unnecessary after forty years. Research also shows that women and doctors are quite capable of making the right choice without such a mandatory deadline. See also Unprecedented final phase in Madrid: Atlético bends backlog into victory in injury time

Subscribe to the podcast She Says



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. Every week also via Spotify and iTunes to listen.

There is good hope that this rule will now be removed from the law. In the podcast She says Corinne Ellemeet of GroenLinks says: ,,It really is a milestone. We haven’t made any progress on anything related to abortion law for 40 years. We are really making history with this.”

So progress. But we’re not there yet. Because abortion, as the only medical procedure, is still in the criminal code. By law, a woman must be in an emergency situation, otherwise abortion is illegal and even punishable. “We like to think of ourselves as a very progressive country. While we are overtaken left and right by countries. We’ve had so much downtime here,” said Ellemeet. Listen in! See also Honeymoon to Auschwitz: they married in Camp Westerbork

Unwanted pregnancy. It happens to one in five women. But what should you do then? Keep the baby, have your child adopted or terminate the pregnancy? Parents of Nu list all the possibilities.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Agree Disagree? You can respond at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and who put their name on it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site. See also Microsoft: learn why bigtech made the biggest disbursement in its history to buy the game company Activision