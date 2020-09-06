Within the Sierra de Arga there are lakes and waterfalls with distinctive waters, forests of distinctive flora, the Atlantic wolf route and different wild trails that put excessive sports activities followers to the take a look at. On this space of ​​Portugal there’s additionally lithium, important for the way forward for the electrical automotive and for a greener future, though, paradoxically, its extraction is extremely contested by the affected populations.

Portugal is the sixth world energy and the primary in Europe in reserves of this mineral. Some thirty corporations, most of them Australian, have utilized for licenses to prospect and exploit lithium. All of the requests and surveys already approved are discovered within the north of the nation, primarily within the Sierra de Arga – which belongs to the municipalities of Caminha, Ponte de Lima and Viana do Castelo -, Covas do Barroso (Boticas), Barca d’Alva ( Figueira de Castelo Rodrigo), Guarda, Mangualde and Segura (Idanha-a-Nova) and Montalegre, the inside of the nation, much less populated and extra in want of financial growth.

The liquid gold rush has clashed with the native and central governments. “Our mine is known as biodiversity,” says the mayor of Caminha, Miguel Alves. “The geological assets belong to all of the Portuguese, however we acknowledge that there are affected populations and that’s the reason 50% of the revenue shall be used to enhance native populations”, says the Secretary of State for Power, João Galamba. Alves, a socialist like the federal government, doesn’t desire a single miner within the Sierra de Arga. “My place could be very rational, nothing emotional. The Metropolis Council is totally unfavorable to prospecting in any protected space. The utmost worth now we have is just not lithium, it’s biodiversity. In no way will we approve it. We additionally say no to any prospecting somewhere else that not directly finally ends up contaminating protected areas, as can be the case of river basins ”.

Whereas the machines haven’t but entered the Sierra de Arga, in Boticas there isn’t any one to cease them, though the mayor, Fernando Quiroga (PSD), nonetheless believes that he can reverse the state of affairs: “They haven’t completed the environmental examine. We’re a part of the world’s agricultural and panorama heritage, incompatible with lithium extraction ”. Quiroga recollects the case of Iberdrola, who was stopped constructing a reservoir on the Támega River as a result of a species was discovered at risk of extinction. “Nicely, the waters with which the mineral has been washed would go to that river.”

Funding and employment

The guarantees of investments and jobs attempt to win followers among the many affected inhabitants. The Australian Savannah declares in Covas de Barroso 500 million euros of funding; Lusorecursos, 400 million and 250 jobs in Portalegre; one other Australian, Dakota Minerals, guarantees 370 million in Carvalhais. “It’s a distinctive alternative to fight depopulation”, says Orlando Alves (PS), mayor of Montalegre, who denounces “the extremism of people that don’t hand over their cell phone, their automotive or electrical energy.”

Criticized by Los Verdes for permitting exploitation earlier than the environmental examine, the Minister of the Setting, Matos Fernandes, responded in a parliamentary session this month: “Individuals must get married earlier than divorcing.” For the minister, decarbonization and the inexperienced financial system usually are not doable with out lithium mineralization. It additionally rejects that soil contamination is irremediable. His is the comparability of a lithium mine with any quarry. “How is the exploitation of lithium completely different from that of feldspar? In no way, they’re quarries the place the stone is cleared and part of that stone is lithium ”.

In line with an in depth examine by the Quercus affiliation, every lithium mine emits 1,790 million tons of carbon dioxide per yr, which can stop Portugal from complying with carbon neutrality in 2050. Savannah guarantees that the extraction shall be with sustainable supplies and has requested for its Boticas mine the CERA certificates, which ensures its inexperienced mining within the equipment and processes used.

The federal government’s maxim is just not to surrender having information of the nation’s wealth, be it lithium in Tras Os Montes or oil within the Algarve; however on the similar time it ensures that nothing shall be completed with out an environmental influence evaluation.

Nonetheless, the Government’s dedication to lithium has no going backwards. It is going to grant the standing of Potential Nationwide Curiosity to initiatives that add to the mining extraction the worth chain of the lithium refining business. On this sense, Savannah will construct the primary lithium refinery in Europe, close to Porto to facilitate its maritime transport. Its goal is the annual manufacturing of 200,000 tons of lithium spodumene focus and the creation of 300 direct and 600 direct jobs.

The protests of environmentalists and metropolis councils have solely served, for now, to speed up environmental influence research. Earlier than the tip of the yr, the Authorities will tender eight extra licenses for the exploitation of lithium.