To wake up in Monaco, you had to have booked a hotel night, in order to then be able to indulge yourself by offering yourself a restaurant. This is what Théo, who came from Toulon on purpose to celebrate the New Year and escape the restrictions imposed in France due to the coronavirus health crisis, did this. “It’s really, really good to be able to enjoy, to touch on normal life in Monaco, he explains, all smiles. In the end, we are not too far from home, there are very few controls. “

Today, it’s exceptional to be able to sit in a restaurant, eat, enjoy!

Corinne and Éric are getting ready to enjoy a seafood platter with magnificent lobsters standing in front of them. “He is waiting for me with his antennae, look! Corinne has fun. And then afterwards, we ordered a risotto with truffles. We will finish with a Brie de Meaux with truffles. We let go, we need it. “

“Yes, it’s true that we need it, complete Eric. We have had a complicated year, so we want to have fun to end the year well. “ The party will end at 10 p.m., curfew obliges this year on the port of Monaco.