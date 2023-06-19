Minister says that “despite the terrifying moments”, Brazilian institutions came out of the episode strengthened

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), said this Sunday (June 18, 2023) that Brazilian institutions were strengthened after the 8th of January.

“Despite the terrifying moments we experienced on January 8, I think we managed to push to the sidelines of history –with some shock, it is true– this coup spirit of breaking legality and inability to accept the other”, said the minister during the Brazil ForumUK, in Oxford (UK).

For the magistrate, the “35 years of the Constitution”to be completed on October 5 of this year, “created an environment of institutional stability that was capable of defeating even the coup d’état rooted within the institutions of the Republic”.

“The institutions managed to resist the historical process of the last 4 years, with attacks on the institutions, with the undue politicization of the armed forces and with the creation of this environment that flowed into the 8th of January”he declared.

Reinforcing his statement that the country was strengthened after the 8th of January, the minister made a parallel with the attack on the Capitol, in the United States. According to Barroso, the “the reaction of Brazilian society was more vigorous” than the US one.