Lines of passengers gathered in front of the boards announcing departure and arrival flight schedules, and other lines in front of the public security booths.

Lebanese Joel Sfeir says she was forced to cut short her summer vacation in her home country to return to France, where she lives and works, as airlines cancelled and postponed flights to and from Beirut.

“I’m not happy to leave,” she added, her face showing signs of sadness. “I wanted to finish the summer in Lebanon and then go back to work, but I cut my visit short so I could find a flight.” A woman said during the farewell: “We are leaving against our will, not willingly.”

Several Western and Arab countries have called on their citizens to leave Lebanon, amid fears of escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, which reached its peak after ten months of exchange of shelling across the Lebanese border between the two parties.

The latest escalation came after Israel assassinated Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr in a strike in Beirut’s southern suburbs. This was followed by the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in an operation also attributed to Israel.

“Finding seats on planes”

The specter of war looms over the summer vacation of many Lebanese who have emigrated abroad for work or study, and who take advantage of the summer break to visit their families and friends every year.

Several airlines have cancelled flights to Beirut, including Germany’s Lufthansa until August 12. Air France and Transavia have extended their suspension until Tuesday, and Kuwait Airways will cut flights from Monday. Qatar Airways will temporarily cancel its night flights to Beirut.

“With flights cancelled and tensions high, many people have rushed to advance their travel dates,” said Greta Moukarzel, manager of a travel agency near Beirut. “For days now, I have been receiving a flood of calls from clients who want to leave for fear of being stuck in Lebanon.”

She added, “Finding seats on planes is very difficult due to flight cancellations and high demand, especially to European countries. I managed to secure a number of them.”

She points out that this matter “also has a negative impact on the sector because we are losing money. There were a large number of Lebanese people coming to Lebanon for vacation who cancelled their reservations.”

At the airport, Sireen Hakim, 22, said she had spent 20 days in Lebanon, adding, "I was supposed to leave yesterday, but my flight was postponed… I have to come back because I have work."