The fires on the US West Coast have ravaged more than 600 homes in the small town of Talent, Oregon. Franceinfo went to meet two of its wounded inhabitants.

“VSis my home. Finally, it was my home. “ Fredric Berger, 70, points to a pile of ashes by the side of the road. Beside him, his wife Carol, 73, sat on a brick wall, the only vestige spared by the flames. She holds their dog Schipperke in her arms. In front of them, a charred car carcass lets out an aluminum-colored liquid. “I told the neighbor to park it here, because it didn’t fear anything”, says Fredric, smiling. Who could have imagined such a tragedy in Talent (Oregon), a small town on the American West Coast?

Tuesday, September 8, the two septuagenarians spend the afternoon in their lush garden bordering the river, when large columns of black smoke from the surrounding forests gradually invade the sky. Their little piece of heaven, the one the two former New Yorkers fell in love with 17 years ago when they chose to settle in southern Oregon, is on the verge of disappearing.

Fredric and Carol’s home in Talent on September 8, 2020, before the fire hit the small town in Oregon. (FRANCEINFO)

The fire is indeed approaching at full speed. Jackson County Sheriff gives the order to evacuate. In a few hours, the fire, guided by an overpowering wind, devastated thousands of hectares of vegetation. More than 600 homes are razed in Talent, and more in neighboring Phoenix. At least three people die, while several firefighters are injured in their battle against the wall of fire.

Fortunately, Fredric and Carol leave on time. They have even already provided a survival bag in case of emergency. Inside: masks, two pairs of shoes, some clothes, a laptop charger and $ 300 in cash. Enough to last several days. “We also picked up a few paintings made by my mother”, adds Carol. On the other hand, there is no time to recover the photos or to unplug the computer. “We don’t make the most rational decisions at such times, comments Fredric, without bitterness. But the photos are in the cloud, it doesn’t burn! “

Fredric and Carol take their seats in their two electric cars and drive north. They drive about thirty kilometers to Central Point, a town where volunteers provide them with food and blankets. Retirees decide to spend the night in their vehicles, while waiting for the fire to be brought under control.



They do not yet know if the fire has ravaged or left their home. “Our magnificent house”, Fredric repeats over and over. Two days after the fire had passed, they decided to return to the site. “All the roads were blocked by the National Guard, Carol says. But fortunately, we know the small ways. We were able to approach on foot and see our house. The sidewalk was still smoking. “

The fire took almost everything. The walls and roof of this residence built in 1976 have disappeared. A few mosaics made by Carol resisted, bringing some color to the field of black and white ruins. A half-melted birdhouse hangs from the trees that are still standing by the stream.

Several neighboring houses, made of wood, have remained intact, without even a trace of soot. Not enough to exasperate Fredric, a fervent believer, with his blue flocked “Saint Vincent de Paul” T-shirt. “I’d rather have our house burned down than the ones across the road where low-income people or immigrants live”, he blurted out. The former social worker knows his neighbors and their difficulties well. “All of our lives, we have worked to help others get out of this, to get back on their feet. This time it’s us who have to make a new start.”

The remains of Fredric and Carol’s home in Talent, Oregon, September 17, 2020 (ROBIN PRUDENT / FRANCEINFO)

The two retirees are also lucky enough to have insurance that will help them start all over again. Many inhabitants do not benefit from this “luxury”, whereas, according to the American media, companies in the sector abandon the west coast in the face of too great a risk of natural disaster. “We are going to rebuild our house, differently and better”, insists Fredric who has already put on his gloves to make the inventory. No question of deserting in the face of the unleashing of the elements.

However, the couple are well aware that something is wrong here. “The Indians had lived on this land for centuries before it was stolen, and they knew how to use fires to preserve it., observes the retiree. We must be inspired by them. We learn humility. “ They also recognize the impact of global warming in the region. According to experts, rising temperatures and increased drought, caused by human activity, are fueling the scale and frequency of these fires.

Some want to know who started the fire, but it was all of us who created the perfect environment for it.Fredric, survivor of the fireto franceinfo

Galloping urbanization is also singled out. “Our houses, which were built next to each other, with rows of trees of the same species, were real fire-lighters! “, recognizes Fredric.

Fredric and Carol in Talent, Oregon, September 17, 2020 (ROBIN PRUDENT / FRANCEINFO)

“We want a more sustainable house, with ecological materials”, they explain in chorus. But the two retirees know very well that not everyone shares this vision, or does not have the means to live differently. “People will do whatever they want. This is America here”, says Fredric.

An individualistic society? Signs hung along the devastated road intend to show the opposite. A long banner with hearts and the inscription “Strong talent” (“Strong Talent”) has also been installed a few meters from Fredric and Carol’s house. This is where locals drop off cans of red beans, water bottles, diapers, milk, pasta, and tomato sauce. “No matter where you are from, we are happy to be your neighbor”, is it written in three languages. A little further on, an association is organizing a large solidarity fundraiser. A mobile restaurant also offers lunch to all those in need.

The city remains for the hour crisscrossed by the national guards. Almost ten days after the fire, now completely under control, some areas are still inaccessible, and the weather conditions do not eliminate the risk of new fires. In their garden, Fredric and Carol recover a small bronze Buddha statue that has withstood the disaster. As he leaves, the septuagenarian conscientiously closes the metal gate of his property, as if there was always a house behind.