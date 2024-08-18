Franco thought he had left his scheme tied up and well tied up. But he was dying and he began to untie us until we felt comfortable. Some bold leaders took it upon themselves to make it possible for us in democracy and it was not difficult for us to embrace everything that was forbidden. Between those valves that were denied to us until the dictator’s death, humour was well restricted and administered by droppers. We have not yet done justice to those who took it upon themselves to provoke hilarious spasms in us when they could have just started shooting at everything that moved. They brought us on a silver platter what we needed most: to laugh, if possible, at almost everything and the more, the better.

Gila, Tip y Coll, Pajares y Esteso, Lina Morgan or Martes y Trece headed our preferences. The first one returned from exile with his telephone. What he told about the war or the village festivities —”one of my sons has died, but I have laughed…”—, that sensationalism related to both Cela and Mihura and The quail, with the buttons of his shirt tied up to the top and his beret pulled down tight, gave us cramps. Tip and Coll, on the other hand, between the rates at the airport cafeteria or the famous “and next week…, we’ll talk about the Government”, stirred things up with their surrealism dressed in tailcoats and their double meanings. Pajares and Esteso, on the other hand, swept away hidden but throbbing desires with jokes that made clear the sexual repression of our insides entrusted to the strict fulfillment of the sixth commandment. Today they are part of our unspeakable pleasures and we struggle within between affection and repulsion. Lina Morgan liberated and gave room in her body to all the possibilities of the clown full of cheli customs, while Martes y Trece appeared as that breath of fresh air with their mastery of sketchparody and imitations, through which, in a brilliant way, they constructed a new language for Spanish humor.

We saw most of them on José María Íñigo’s shows, hanging by their moustaches. They were everywhere, often several days a week: in Open Studio, Directísimo, Tonight… party either Fantasticwhen there was no television other than public television. Their massive appearances multiplied the healing effect of our laughter. The next day, their jokes, their parodies, their way of intoning, pronouncing or reinventing sayings became a street, popular, family, school, work phenomenon… Memory was cataloging its own archive with each coup de grace and, suddenly, we burst out laughing alone or in company when remembering it. It gave us immense pleasure and liberation, new, the mortar of a common and lasting popular culture.

There is a line that separates the great comedians from the geniuses of the genre. It is based on the fact that the former use their grace and their resources to place a distorted mirror in which to look at ourselves and, above all, laugh. The latter create their own language that is unique and in this case, forgive the cliché, but, in all its letters, inimitable, because whoever tries to emulate it falls into ridicule. Only a few of those who have reached the top fall into this category: Martes y Trece, Chiquito de la Calzada, Eugenio and, above all, they are still there for you to see in the theaters, Faemino y Cansado.

They understood that the power of television burned and exhausted what makes the difference. That is why, as a comedy couple, they moved away from danger and retreated to the medium where they knew that nothing could defeat them: the stage, not the set, although Javier Cansado frequents it with Illustrious ignorants. The rest faded away and fell into the grills as the programmers charred them – except, lately, in the case of José Mota, who resists the fire with his great resources – to make way for other values. We saw them in Íñigo’s programs, above all, but also in the One, two, three…and, of course, in the New Year’s Eve specials, where we would glue ourselves to the TV before the grapes to see how far the greats would go on their biggest date.

At times, well into the eighties, humor was a corrosive ingredient in other original spaces tinged with the Movida and was opening the way for new talents in programs such as The crystal ball. And some proposals like the Travel with usby Javier Gurruchaga also surprised us, like when he achieved the milestone of finding a dwarf exactly like Felipe González and we all feared that this would bring down the showmanIf the humorists of the Transition understood that parodying and imitating politicians would mark the new lines of freedom, the leaders had to – and most of them did – demonstrate their ability to adapt. In this, Pedro Ruiz stood out, more with his records than on television. Each one of those who were in the front row, from Adolfo Suárez to Fraga and from Felipe to Carrillo, held their own.

Today, this facet of imitating politicians has lost steam. They themselves make it impossible. Their way of exaggerating, their attachment to the lying pathos of hyperbole, destroys that path: it is impossible to go further. Not only in Spain. Is there anything more ridiculous than a Trump or a Maduro? Their Spanish aftermath makes it useless for comedians to profit from it. Later, Fall who falls He saw that the path to ridicule or success depended on putting them in a difficult position. They produced a paradigm shift in that sense. Some of them surpassed him, and even became famous in front of the parish, like Esperanza Aguirre; others, not even a shot.

There were red lines in the middle of the Transition. Some ended up falling, like what had to do with the Church. The one that could not be demolished until well into the 21st century was that of the monarchy. It enjoyed a pact of total silence. There were spaces in which it was impossible to veto that criticism. In the theatres. The shows of The Joglars or the healthy savagery of Pepe Rubianes demolished those barriers. It had to be enjoyed in a theatre. It was their medium. In fact, when they tried television, their gamble didn’t work out so well. On stage, they didn’t hold back. We must recognise that merit when hardly anyone dared to do so much.

Today, those years come to our minds on screen through programs that draw from the archives on RTVE. How we laughed It is an example. But the most daring can only be accessed through social networks. That bath of freedom that censorship suddenly devoured was unrepentant, fresh, opened barriers and dynamited limitations by dint of accomplished facts, bold impudence and a convenient sense of provocation.

Much of what we saw, when it fortuitously jumps before our eyes through a reel Instagram, for example, governed by that algorithm that knows how to seduce us with dynamite nostalgia, leads us to wonder if today, what caused us that endless laughter, would be possible in the new public spheres. The dogmatic guardians of fashionable morals would cancel it at the first opportunity. Was the past better? Not in everything, but in that, certainly yes.

