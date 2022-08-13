The man who attacked and stabbed top writer Salman Rushdie in New York on Friday is 24-year-old Hadi Matar. His motive is not yet known, the police and FBI are investigating. He is said to have expressed himself on Facebook as a fan of Ayatollah Khomeini, the Iranian leader who handed down the death sentence against Rushdie. What else do we know about him?

