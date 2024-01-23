BMW follows up last year's i5 teaser today with a new image of the i5 Touring. It should see the light of day sometime in the spring of this year. Yes, maybe the image of a potato in a dark room would have been more useful as a 'teaser', but we can't blame the Bavarians much, because there are actually some changes visible on the car.

For example, the design of the rear lights has changed slightly to a more traditional appearance. There's also a small rear spoiler added to the curved roofline that rises as the line gets closer to the butt. In addition, the rear window has a more curved shape towards the rest of the tailgate than on the regular i5.

The specifications of the BMW i5 Touring

BMW confirms that the powertrains will be the same for the Touring as for the standard i5. There are two: the eDrive40 M Sport and the M60 xDrive. In between is the 'M Sport' version that uses the same powertrain as the entry-level. Both draw power from an 81.2-kWh battery.

The entry-level model sends 340 hp to the rear wheels and can go from a standstill to 100 km/h in six seconds. According to the WLTP, you could travel between 502 and 579 kilometers on a full battery. Remember, you'll lose some brain cells while driving trying to remember that unnecessarily complicated name.

The most powerful four-wheel drive powertrain produces 601 hp. This allows you to reach 100 km/h from a standstill in 3.8 seconds. However, you do sacrifice some driving range: the M60 version has a range of between 457 and 516 kilometers with a full battery. In both cases, charging is possible up to a maximum of 205 kW. At a fast charging station you could charge from 10 to 80 percent in half an hour.

How expensive will the BMW i5 Touring be?

The prices of the Touring version will be slightly higher than those of the shorter i5. For example, look at the price difference between the M3 and the M3 Touring. The faster 3-series costs at least 138,944 euros in the Netherlands, while you pay at least 153,184 euros for the Touring. For the record: the cheapest i5 costs 77,565 euros, the M Sport costs 81,059 euros and the i5 M60 costs 108,420 euros.