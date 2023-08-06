Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/05/2023 – 21:18 Share

The national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, declined to comment this Saturday, 5th, on the recent changes made by the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in his ministries. She said, however, that it is obvious that the PT would not want to lose space in Congress.

Gleisi Hoffmann amended, however, that the party will not fail the president.

And he highlighted: “We understand what a composition and an alliance is and we know the need to have a broad base of support in Congress.”

This Saturday, Gleisi Hoffmann participated in the event that made official the PT’s support for the pre-candidacy of federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP) in the São Paulo City Hall elections.

In addition to her, other names from the PT were also present, such as the minister of Fazer, Fernando Haddad.

His wife, Ana Estela Haddad, has been mentioned as a possible name to be Boulos’ deputy.