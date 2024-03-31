FSB Director Bortnikov: the secret services know the organizers of terrorist attacks in Russia

Russian special services have identified the organizers of terrorist attacks against the country. This was announced by the director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bortnikov, in a conversation with journalist Pavel Zarubin.

According to the head of the FSB, law enforcement agencies and intelligence services are taking all necessary measures to search for criminals. Bortnikov promised to punish each of them.

“All law enforcement agencies and intelligence services in the country are actively involved in this. As our president said, we know by name who are the organizers of the preparation and conduct of actions on our territory. We will do everything necessary to find and punish these scoundrels,” Bortnikov said.

Photo: Gavriil Grigorov / Kremlin Pool / Globallookpress.com

He added that the search is also underway for criminals working for Ukrainian terrorist groups. According to Bortnikov, among such people there are those who organized combat units and those who were just planning to do so.

Putin instructed to punish traitors to Russia without a statute of limitations

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed FSB officers to search for and punish traitors who join sabotage and reconnaissance groups. At the same time, the head of state called for bringing criminals to justice without a statute of limitations.

Putin noted that the owners abandon traitors to Russia like meat. “Serves them right,” the president added.

Photo: Vladimir Baranov / Globallookpress.com

The FSB also has important tasks to protect the constitutional order of Russia. The President stressed that all attempts to sow unrest in the country must be strictly suppressed.

“In 2023, FSB officers acted competently and clearly in all their areas, confirming the high status and authority of the service as a key link in the system of ensuring state security and sovereignty of Russia,” the head of state noted.

The Prosecutor General of Russia announced punishment for all those involved in the terrorist attack in Crocus

Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said that all those who ordered, carried out and curated the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall will be punished. In his opinion, the only goal of the terrorists was to intimidate citizens and destroy the unity of the people of Russia.

The terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall occurred on the evening of March 22. Four armed men burst into the building before a concert of the Picnic group and began shooting visitors. Soon the perpetrators of the terrorist attack were detained in the Bryansk region, and on March 24 the court sent them into custody.

On March 23, Vladimir Putin addressed citizens. According to the head of state, a “window” was prepared for the terrorists who carried out the shooting at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in the Moscow region to escape to Ukraine. Now the special services are working to identify accomplices of terrorists, the investigation will do everything to establish the details of the terrorist attack, Putin emphasized.

Terrorists, murderers, non-humans who do not and cannot have a nationality face one unenviable fate – retribution and oblivion. They have no future Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

March 24 was declared a day of national mourning. The President expressed deep condolences to the relatives of those who were victims of the terrorist attack.