The Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security of the USA, Ronald Moultrie, affirmed this Tuesday that his country’s soldiers have encountered “unidentified flying phenomena” and that his department is collecting data to analyze them.

Moultrie made the remarks before a US House Intelligence subcommittee at a hearing on UFOs, the first session on the issue hosted by the US Congress in more than 50 years.

During the hearing, several legislators emphasized that the reason for this session is to end the stigma on this subject so that the military inform their superiors when they encounter a phenomenon of this type.

Moultrie highlighted that in fiscal year 2022 (which began last October) the Department of Defense has created an office to oversee the collection, treatment and analysis of any encounters with UFOs or phenomena of this type that are not always objects.

For his part, the deputy director of US Naval Intelligence, Scott Bray, recalled an official report published in June stating that they had been detected between 2004 and 2021. a total of 144 unidentified phenomena, adding that that figure has risen to 400.

And there is another box that allows us to put difficult cases, and the possibility of surprises and potential scientific discoveries

Bray explained that the reason for this increase is due to the fact that soldiers have begun to report more of this type of phenomenon, thanks to the work that is being done to end the stigma; the rise of systems like drones in US airspace; and the improvement of sensors and radars to detect them.

Bray noted that such events are likely to fall into categories such as radar jamming, natural weather events, US government or industry development programs, or foreign adversary systems.

“And there is another box that allows us to put difficult cases, and the possibility of surprises and potential scientific discoveries,” Indian.

UFOs with no means of propulsion in sight

Democratic legislator Adam Schiff was intrigued since the report from June last year, released by the office of the US Director of National Intelligence, It collected 18 unidentified aerial phenomena, which apparently had sophisticated technology and which flew without “any discernible means of propulsion”.

In that sense, he asked Bray if the US knows of any foreign adversary capable of making objects fly without a distinguishable means of propulsion, to which the deputy director of Naval Intelligence replied that they are not aware of any rival that can do it.

“I would just say that there are a number of events that we don’t have any explanation for,” Bray said, adding that these types of objects are what they are most interested in. During the session, those responsible for the Pentagon illustrated his words with videos of UFOs, although many times the explanation can be simple.

A triangle that could be a drone

In one of them, which according to Bray was recorded off the coast of the United States, they detected a reflective triangle that could be seen with night glasses and that they suppose could be a drone, precisely because the use of this type of lens would facilitate reflection of a triangular shape.

Another of the lawmakers, Republican Eric Crawford, asked defense officials if they could offer a concrete example of an object whose origin is not natural and cannot be attributed to humans.

Bray cited a video recorded in 2004 by a Navy fighter from the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Nimitz: “We have data on that and it’s just something that remains unresolved.”

EFE