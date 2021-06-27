“During my internships, I had to tell a patient with cancer that I didn’t know if the treatment would work but that she would definitely become bald, nauseous and very tired,” says internist-oncologist Sabine Linn from the Antoni van Leeuwenhoek, a researcher in the Netherlands. cancer specialist hospital in Amsterdam. “Why don’t we know that, I thought.” It became a mission for Linn to find out which treatment best suits which patient and why.

Sabine Linn (1965) is an internist-oncologist. It would have been close if she had been selected for the Dutch youth hockey team. “In the end I thought that was too monomaniac. That’s a handicap if you like as much as I do.” She entered medicine through a career choice test. She lives with filmmaker Chris Westendorp and they have a daughter.

In her latest research, she focuses on women with hormone-sensitive breast cancer between the ages of 45 and 50. A group that often falls outside the scope of research. Because of this, it was not clear what the best treatment was for them.

Breast cancer affects 14,000 women in the Netherlands every year. About half of them are cured by surgery, sometimes followed by radiation. The others receive additional chemotherapy and/or hormone therapy, depending on the type of breast cancer. There are two types of hormone therapy. Anti-oestrogens such as tamoxifen block the effect of the female hormone estrogen on breast cancer cells, preventing them from dividing. The other group inhibits the enzyme aromatase. As a result, it cannot convert the male hormone testosterone into estrogen.

If the ovaries are still active, those aromatase inhibitors won’t work. In fact, the ovaries start to produce more estrogen in response to this drug. Pre-menopausal women therefore usually receive tamoxifen, post-menopausal women usually receive aromatase inhibitors. The group between 45 and 50 years of age is probably just going through the menopause and received an exchange therapy: first tamoxifen, then aromatase inhibitors.

Research by Linn and colleagues shows that women in this intermediate group have a greater chance of survival if they start immediately with aromatase inhibitors. The longer they get it relative to tamoxifen, the greater the gain, according to results published June 8 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute appeared.

Why are women between the ages of 45 and 50 usually excluded from clinical trials?

“Because the hormonal environment changes in that intermediate phase before and after the menopause. In some patients the ovaries still work and in others they don’t. This can affect the study result. This can make it more difficult to interpret the results. As a result, we did not have a clear answer to the question of what the best treatment was for this group. That created a lot of uncertainty for the patient.”

A part of the group of women receives additional treatment with hormones for free. Can we ever determine in advance who needs additional therapy?

“I think so. In the Netherlands, we have a unique registration of all people who get cancer, together with a national biobank with tumors and surrounding tissues. We know of all people whether or not they have developed metastases. By comparing all kinds of characteristics of tumors that have or have not metastasized later, we can make a predictive test. We do this first for young women because the impact of unnecessary treatment is very large on their quality of life.

“Ultimately, we want to do it for all age groups. I think age and other patient characteristics, such as gene activity, have a lot of influence on how the tumor behaves. For example, we have recently seen in women with a certain type of breast cancer that if they have many active immune cells around the tumor, the chance of metastasis is virtually nil. Then you don’t need to treat any further.”

The title of your inaugural lecture was nine years ago: Heavy when necessary, light when possible. When is heavy treatment required?

“For women with stage 3 breast cancer where at least four axillary nodes have metastases or the tumor in the breast is at least ten centimeters in size. For some of them, an extremely high dose of chemo with stem cell transplant may help. That idea originated in the 1990s. At the time, I was given the task of finding out which small group this applied to and eventually developed a test that filters out these women. Their risk of getting the disease back is reduced by five to seven times with the intensive treatment. The percentage of women who are still alive after four years goes from 50 percent to 90 percent. The study is still ongoing, but that is a huge difference for this often young patient group.”

How customized can oncological care still be?

“We can still do a lot scientifically. But what makes it difficult is that pharmaceuticals want to sell new drugs to as many people as possible, which is at odds with tailor-made treatments. Moreover, a lot of tumor tissue is now stored at pharmaceutical companies. They collect this, for example, for research to get a new drug registered and do not share the tumor data with the academic world. While this is very interesting data for us.”

Why don’t doctors refuse to collect that material if they don’t get the data?

“Centers are paid per patient they include in a study. That money is very important for many hospitals. I once brought up the idea at an international meeting. The participants from twenty other countries remained dead silent. Finally a Brit broke the silence and said: it’s a nice idea, but very difficult to implement. It’s sad, but money rules the world. If you want to change this, the EMA and FDA must revolt, because the pharmaceutical companies depend on them to register their drug. Or we have to develop medicines in a completely different way, for example in a cooperative. I didn’t think I would be so involved in politics and policy when I started studying medicine.”

In your inaugural lecture you opposed ‘the protocolling of medicine’. How do you feel about that now?

“I think we should practice medicine instead of medicine. If you know which studies protocols are based on, you must have the courage to let them go to do the best for the person sitting opposite you. That is medicine. Then you give real tailor-made treatment. The stupid thing is, and now it becomes a financial story again, that you sometimes give a treatment that does not have a DBC, diagnosis-treatment combination. All treatments that can be declared to the health insurer have a dbc code. There are about 4,400 of those codes. If there is no available code, the treatment will not be reimbursed by insurers but by the hospital itself. Not even if the treatment is cheaper than that of the protocol. As a result, doctors do not deviate much from the protocol. I think that impoverishes our profession.”