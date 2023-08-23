AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/22/2023 – 7:32 pm

Hundreds of professionals from the American entertainment industry gathered this Tuesday (22) in front of the headquarters of Amazon and HBO in New York to demand better working conditions and job security in the face of the growing threat of artificial intelligence. (AI).

For almost three hours, the demonstrators, who are usually distributed in various parts of the city, gathered on the occasion of the National Day of Union Solidarity, with posters and megaphones, in front of the New York headquarters of the two giants of the sector. They wanted to make their claims heard and were supported by many motorists, who honked their horns.

Initiated in early May by Hollywood screenwriters, the actors joined the strike in mid-July, followed by professionals from other, less visible sectors of this industry, which moves billions of dollars a year.

It is a “mass movement (…), which continues to grow”, told AFP Ezra Knight, president of the New York branch of the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA, when announcing that the category will continue on strike until their demands are met ” because we are fighting for our existence”.

Screenwriters and actors, in particular, demand better salaries, guarantees to limit the use of AI and other labor advances.

For Knight, AI is not the only threat. Also at stake are reproduction rights, copyrights, medical insurance and pensions.

“If these things are threatened, and in the current environment they are, unless there are changes, the ability to earn a living in this industry (…) will disappear”, he warned.

“This is an industry that is supposed to involve creativity and passion. And that cannot be done through companies and computers,” added 34-year-old actress Laura Houha.

In recent days, different unions have sat down at the table with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which includes studios such as Disney and Netflix, within the scope of the collective bargaining that establishes the salary conditions to be every three years.

“It’s a good sign,” Knight said. According to him, this “means that there is hope (…) because AMPTP is starting to reframe things and come to the table with an idea and an offer”.

The strike is having a huge impact on the film industry, as it has halted much filming and production and led to the postponement of the Emmys, the popular television awards ceremony, for four months until January.

“Today is a reminder that the labor movement has always been alive in the United States (…) We keep fighting,” said Knight.