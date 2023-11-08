WP: AFU fighter accused the command of his 128th brigade of the death of more than 50 soldiers

A soldier of the 128th mountain assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) accused his command of the death of more than 50 Ukrainian soldiers in the Kyiv-controlled Zaporozhye region. The serviceman made this statement to journalists on condition of anonymity. The Washington Post (WP).

This is a mistake by the command, because they should have said: “Let’s give out awards at the unit level right in the trenches.” In general, we just relaxed Ukrainian Armed Forces soldierquote from The Washington Post

The strike occurred during the award ceremony in honor of the Day of the Missile Forces and Artillery of Ukraine, where “all the artillery units and the best crews gathered.” According to the soldier, many Ukrainian officers died as a result.

According to Russian military officers, an officer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was blamed for the incident, who gathered many soldiers in a front-line village for a “ceremonial awarding of personnel,” while the Russians “monitor any gathering of more than two people.”

The Ukrainian side confirmed the loss of 20 military personnel as a result of the Russian strike. The commander of the 128th separate mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Dmitry Lysyuk, was suspended from duty during the investigation. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that he discussed Lysyuk’s behavior with the military and the leadership of the SBU.

The number of dead and wounded on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is growing

The survival statistics of fighters in the Armed Forces of Ukraine are disappointing. The number of wounded in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has also tripled since the start of the counteroffensive, according to the Financial Times.

On the Ukrainian front, the mortality rate among mercenaries is also increasing. In early November, it became known that more than 500 US and EU citizens who served in Ukraine were killed and many were injured.

Earlier, a Ukrainian Armed Forces tanker called captivity the only chance to survive in the Zaporozhye direction. According to him, the probability of staying alive once on the front line is extremely low, since the forces with Russian units are unequal.

Ukrainian military personnel are dying due to negligence

The story of awarding Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers is far from the only case where excessive relaxation or negligence led to death. In November, a fatal incident occurred with the assistant to the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny: Gennady Chastyakov received a set of grenades as a gift from his colleagues and died after activating one of them in his own home. His two children were also injured as a result. At the same time, Chastyakov’s colleagues claim that they warned him about the authenticity of the ammunition.

Earlier it became known about a case of negligence on the battlefield, as a result of which the Ukrainian military killed their own colleagues who were captured. The fighters launched a combat drone in the direction of a Russian pickup truck; the drone filmed that there were tied up people in the back. As a result, the drone crashes into a pickup truck, all prisoners of war of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are killed.

The command and, in some cases, Zelensky personally are blamed for large losses in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front.

Often, Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters blame the command for large losses of manpower, which strives to strictly follow orders from above, without calculating the real forces and without valuing the lives entrusted to them. Such assaults are called nothing more than “meat assaults.”

Retired General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sergei Krivonos called the policy of Vladimir Zelensky a failure for the defense industry. He accused the politician of not providing protection for the troops in the Kupyansk direction.

Ex-adviser to Leonida Kuchma Oleg Soskin has also repeatedly spoken out about the deplorable state of the Ukrainian army. He noted that Kyiv no longer has any reserves left, but President Zelensky continues to “throw soldiers to the wolves.”