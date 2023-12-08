Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Press Split

Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis also sees Merkel’s policies as being to blame for the poor Pisa study. © Monika Skolimowska/dpa/Montage

Railways, migration, schools: Germany is suffering from massive problems. Former Chancellor Merkel is also partly to blame for this, says editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis. A comment

The train isn’t coming. And our students are stupid. Germany, which doubts itself, has this week Pisa shock and having to cope with two more low blows after collapsing on the rail. But this time not even Friedrich Merz can blame the Chancellor and his traffic lights. The fact that no train runs for days in this country when winter does what it’s supposed to, and that foreign children in particular can no longer count or read – this chaos was caused during the 16-year reign of Angela Merkel.

Poor performance at Pisa: Angela Merkel’s policies are now revealing weaknesses

Their self-satisfied “We can do it” reverberates like a mocking echo when the authors of the Pisa study blame primarily “lack of language skills” and “failed integration” of children who have immigrated since 2015 for the dramatic new German education crisis. Merkel’s phrase remained hollow because her door-opening policy was not followed by any efforts to not only endure the onslaught, but also to master it.

Unfortunately, we didn’t make it: not on the job market, where half of the Syrian and Iraqi immigrants were still unable to gain a foothold. Not in the schools, where there was no compulsory language support for too long, but where the (far too few) teachers were left alone to deal with the problems when many of their students could not follow the lessons because they hardly spoke a word of German. And not when it comes to conveying value either. Since the Palestine Democrats, we have known more clearly what unites many migrants in the growing Muslim communities in our big cities: it is the hatred of Jews, and often also the contempt for emancipated women and gays. The CDU politician Jens Spahn also felt this: When he spoke about his husband while visiting a school class, an adolescent Afghan refugee demonstratively sat away from him.

Merkel screwed up, the traffic lights must rule – a comment

The state cannot continue to allow this School classes in large cities with their migrant proportions of up to 80 percent become breeding grounds for anti-Western values ​​and intolerance. Otherwise, the unculture of those countries from which people fled, but which at the same time shaped them, will at some point also determine our lives in Germany. Then the Middle Ages will come back to us. The fact that Merkel screwed up shouldn’t be an excuse for the traffic light to do the same.