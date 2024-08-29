CDMX.- At the start of the session in which the Electoral Court plans to confirm the qualified majority of Morena, PVEM and PT in the Chamber of Deputies, President Mónica Soto denounced that they were victims of pressure and threats.

However, he warned that, without fear of criticism or exposure, they will judge the 8,662 challenges in accordance with the Constitution.

“Today, as 28 years ago, the judiciary acts with absolute public responsibility, professionalism and adherence to the principles that all judges must comply with. “Without fear of criticism, exposure, external pressure, even direct and indirect threats, personal, institutional and family, in order to judge freely and in accordance with the law,” he said.

For this reason, he said, law will prevail over any other consideration or expectation on Wednesday.

He justified that the Court heard all the positions, arguments and interpretations regarding the distribution of plurinominal deputies, by receiving political actors, representatives of civil society organizations, experts and electoral authorities. “All of them were heard in accordance with a broad exercise of citizen interaction that undoubtedly improves the quality and efficiency of the administration of justice, strengthens the protection of rights and contributes to increasing confidence in the daily exercise of this institution. “Our position regarding this type of issues has been and will continue to be in strict adherence to the Constitution, to the principles that govern it and to the principles of elections, such as certainty, legality, independence, impartiality, equality, maximum publicity and objectivity that govern our electoral matters,” he added. Each magistrate will submit their projects to the consideration of the other four. So far, a majority of three to two is expected.