Although lingerie with its characteristic lace and style Balletcore They will be the protagonists of spring, we can never resist The fringes. We like them for day to day and also for special occasions. In fact, although this year we already have our Jacquard suit for the next event, we know that this detail will be in our dressing room in some way.

Of course, it is important to know How to wash the fringes to ensure its correct maintenance. Most garments admits washing machine, so we don’t have to worry excessively. So everything is in favor to put in our cart the sweater that has fallen in love with the new Springfield collection.

The most beautiful jersey of spring

This sweater is perfect for the season. Springfield





Buy for 39.99 euros



Although we are looking forward to steamy dresses and cooler garments, It is still early to leave the sweaters. And we don’t want to see this Springfield model that has fallen in love.

Long sleeve and round neck, the fringes star in the front of the proposal, where we also find Details with Channel In the neck, fists and bass. The color is also very flattering and perfect for the season, since the target fits multiple looks.

Of course, we must bear in mind that it should not be dry in dryer if we want to keep the fabric in prefect to get this sweater.

The perfect skirt for a cowboy ‘look’

This model is one of the more versatile garments That we can have in our spring closet, since it fits both as the protagonist and super -prerenda garment for the coldest days with dresses or shirts. But one of the combinations that have convinced us most is the one we have seen on Springfield’s own website: with A jeans in the pure style cowboy.

This cowboy skirt is an ‘must’ of the season. Springfield





Buy for 35.99 euros



High size and cutting denimIt is a basic garment that can be in your closet for several years. It is comfortable, practice and has a pocket at the front and rear. In addition, we love the opening detail in the striker. Can you imagine complete the look With some boots cowboy? The success is assured.

