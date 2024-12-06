We invite you to ‘In the newsroom with Olga Rodríguez, Julio Rodríguez and Luis Moreno Ocampo’

Olga Rodríguez, Julio Rodríguez and Luis Moreno Ocampo will be the next guests to the series of meetings organized by elDiario.es ‘In the newsroom with’, which will take place on Thursday, December 12 at 7:00 p.m. in the editorial office of elDiario.es in Madrid.

With Francesca CicardielDiario.es journalist specialized in the Middle East, we will talk about how to put an end to impunity in the world and the massacre in Gaza; of the role of international courts and justice; of the war in Ukraine, the nuclear threat, the climate crisis, the scarcity of resources, the control of raw materials, the role of the US and the EU and the risks of a new world (dis)order.

Olga Rodríguez She is a journalist specialized in international information, the Middle East and Human Rights. She is the author of several books such as ‘The wet man is not afraid of the rain. Voices from the Middle East’ or ‘I die today. The Arab revolts’, among others. In this meeting he will explain to us the situation in Palestine and the consequences for the entire planet of the perpetuation of genocide and impunity.

Julio Rodríguez He is the former Chief of the Defense Staff (exJEMAD), he was the highest-ranking military officer in Spain between 2008 and 2011. He is currently a member of the Podemos Executive and the party’s Secretary of Peace and Security. It will analyze the nuclear threat, the race for control of resources, warmongering and its risks, Israeli impunity in Palestine and its consequences.

For its part, Luis Moreno Ocampo He is the first chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (2003-2012). Author of the book ‘War or Justice’, in which he explains why governments like the US or Israel trust the military that bets on destruction. Against this, there are justice and international law to prevent the escalation of war. Luis Moreno Ocampo will participate online in this meeting.

‘In writing with’ is a conversation space created by elDiario.es in which members can ask their questions to the invited people, prominent voices and experts on the topics that concern us most. A close and relaxed format to connect with our community.

