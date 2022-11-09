God of War: Ragnarok it’s an extensive game. Not only does the story take its time to give us an amazing journey, but new gameplay mechanics are constantly being introduced. In this way, it has been pointed out that the Nordic saga could well be made up of three titles, and not two. Thus, we had the opportunity to speak with Bruno Velázquez, animation director of god of war ragnarokabout this theme.

During our talk with Velázquez, we had the opportunity to ask him how is it that Sony agreed to close this chapter in Kratos’ life with only two games, and not three. This is what he told us:

“Sony has always supported us since the Greek-era games, they gave us creative freedom, and this continues with Ragnarok. We wanted to continue the story of 2018, but we also wanted to wrap it up, we were thinking that if we did it in two games, it was going to take us like 10 years, because each game takes like four on average. We had a good foundation with the 2018 game, we didn’t have to start from scratch and it’s a similar process to 2005 God of War and the second installment, and we were able to add a lot more. We wanted to finish the story, fulfill the promise of visiting all nine kingdoms, add more bosses and battles, and more combat options. We wanted to do everything, and we thank Sony for letting us.”

In this way, it became clear that the team always had in mind to finish the Nordic story with ragnarokand although a third installment was considered, the developers chose to deliver a great product, instead of making us wait several years to see the end of this chapter. On related topics, you can check out our God of War: Ragnarok review here. Similarly, the developers were not happy with the game a couple of months ago.

Via: Atomix