Four boys aged just 16 intervened to save a woman beaten by her husband. The story took place in Vigonovo, Giulia Cecchettin’s town. And, in fact, the thoughts of the young people went to her

In the town where he lived Giulia Cecchettin and who is experiencing serious mourning for his passing, some boys 16 year olds save a woman from her husband in Vigonovo. These brave young people immediately thought of the 22-year-old killed by her ex-boyfriend, Filippo Turetta, when they saw an elderly lady treated violently by her husband. They immediately decided to intervene to give her a hand.

We immediately thought of Giulia Cecchettin, it was inevitable. Fifteen days ago they killed her. And the day before yesterday, still here, still in the small town where she lived, another woman took a bad risk, some really bad stuff.

These are the words of Alessandro, Gaia, Giacomo, Gioia, four 16-year-old boys who live in the same Venetian village where the 22-year-old girl who lost her life at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta lived. Thanks to their intervention they helped a woman victim of violence.

We were sitting at the tables near the Patronato when we heard the screams.

These are the words of Giacomo, one of the boys who spoke, who was interviewed by several newspapers. The young people saw a 71-year-old man, already reported for stalking by his neighbors, intent on attacking his wife between the church and the patronage of the Tombelle hamlet. The man was very angry and agitated, he cursed, shouted and insulted the woman. Who then revealed herself to be his wife by the agents of the Piove del Sacco company who immediately intervened.

16 year olds save a woman from her husband in the same city as Giulia Cecchettin

Among the swear words and insults, the elderly man kicked his wife in the stomach. With my friend Alessandro we shouted at him to be ashamed of leaving, the situation was getting out of hand.

The two girls, however, took the woman to protect her. An adult known to the young people arrived at the scene and managed to block the elderly man from behind. The woman then left with her husband, telling Gaia and Gioia to rest assured that nothing had happened. But the boys saw the terror in her eyes. Luckily they also took the car’s license plate and called the Carabinieri, who reached the house where the elderly husband prevented his wife from going out. Now he has ended up in handcuffs.