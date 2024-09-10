A tragedy that up until the very end gave hope for a reversal of the scene, but which unfortunately then headed towards the most tragic epilogue ever. The little Lorenzo Suryana child of only 11 years old, passed away after several days in agony following a sudden illness.

Lorenzo

Here’s what happened to him.

A sudden illness strikes little Lorenzo Surian

Lorenzo Suryan he was an 11-year-old boy who radiated a great desire to live just by looking into his eyes. Unfortunately, however, every dream was shattered, as the little boy was struck by an unexpected illness a few days ago.

Lorenzo Suryan

There were really just a few days left until the boy’s birthday, which he would have blown out 12 candles in October. Unfortunately, his wish will remain unexpressed, as there will be no one to blow out those candles. The tragic news of his passing was given by the mayor Katia Cescon, who decided to join the family in their grief by publishing a post on Facebook. We hoped until the end. We gather around the little boy’s family. There are no words.

What happened to little Lorenzo?

There are so many questions that arise in the face of such a premature and unexpected death as the one that was destined for little Lorenzo. It all began on September 6, when the boy began to suffer from a sickness which did not cease to exist as time passed.

CT scan of cerebral hemorrhage

The visits revealed that Lorenzo had been struck by acerebral hemorrhagewhich is why he was rushed to the hospital in Udine. Here the boy suffered a emergency intervention and it was then in intensive care until a few hours ago.

Late yesterday evening the news of his death was released despite everyone being convinced of his possible recovery. The doctors did everything they could to save his life and even the little boy clung to his existence, fighting with all his might. Rest in peace little one warrior.