Secretary of Economic Policy declares that he will wait to see what the “line” adopted by Javier Milei will be

The Secretary of Economic Policy at the Ministry of Finance, Guilherme Mello, said he hopes to maintain a positive relationship with Argentina after the victory of Javier Milei, the right-wing candidate for President of the country.

Mello said that Brazil is an important trading partner for Argentina and vice versa. He stated that the government will wait to see what line Milei adopts. He declared that, often, the electoral process is marked by proposals “more daring” than reality, because the victor will have to deal with internal and external political forces and an alliance with Congress.

This Tuesday (21.Nov.2023) he presented the MacroFiscal Bulletin. The government reduced from 3.2% to 3% the estimate for GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth in 2023.

The secretary defended a small slowdown in economic activity combined with inflation within the target in 2023 and 2024.

Mello argued that the international situation remains complex, with uncertainties that “they continue to grow” with geopolitical conflicts and uncertainties regarding the inflation growth trajectory of developed countries. He said China’s growth should be a little above 5% in 2023.

PUBLIC ACCOUNTS

Mello declared that the “flight plan” presented for public accounts by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, in January 2023 will continue in 2023 and will still be valid for the coming years. He said the intention is to recover the country’s tax base.

“Some [medidas] which are in progress and I am sure they will be approved by the end of the year“, he said. He stated that 2023 is a more difficult year because the government is still “starting” the process of recomposing the tax base.