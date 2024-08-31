On Friday (August 30, 2024), STF minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered the social network to be taken offline in Brazil

X CEO (ex-Twitter), Linda Yaccarinosaid on Friday (Aug 30, 2024) that he hopes the social network will return to operating in Brazil “shortly”. The Minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexander de Moraes ordered the platform to be taken offline in the country after the businessman Elon Muskowner of X, failed to comply with the order that determined that the social network identify a legal representative in Brazil within 24 hours.

Moraes ordered the suspension of X in Brazil. However, Brazilians abroad continue to have normal access to the platform. This is how this digital newspaper read the messages posted by the executive and replicates them in this text, as they are of public interest and have journalistic relevance.

“This is a sad day for X users around the world, especially those in Brazil, who are being denied access to our platform.”, he wrote Linda Yaccarino on social media.

“I wish it hadn’t come to this – it breaks my heart. The Brazilian Constitution says: ‘Any and all censorship of a political, ideological and artistic nature is prohibited’. I hope a day when the Brazilian government complies with the Constitution that the Brazilian people ratified. But until there is change in Brazil, X will be suspended. We hope to return soon”, he added.

OX began to go offline in Brazil in the early hours of Saturday (August 31). The suspension of the social network in the country is yet another chapter in the long dispute between Moraes and Musk that has been dragging on for months.

On August 17, X closed its office in the country and laid off all local employees. At the time, the platform stated that it would continue to be available to Brazilian users.

Musk is the target of two investigations by the Brazilian justice system. Inquiry 4,957 investigates accusations against the billionaire for obstruction of justice, “including in criminal organizations and incitement to crime”.

According to the decision, issued on April 6, the businessman “initiated a disinformation campaign about the actions of the STF and the TSE [Tribunal Superior Eleitoral]which was reiterated on April 7, instigating disobedience and obstruction of justice.” Here is the full (PDF – 161 kB).

Additionally, Musk was included in the investigation of digital militias for alleged “criminal instrumentalization” of X. The investigation was filed in July 2021 and investigates groups for conduct against democracy. Read more in this report.

“In the present case, therefore, the use of illegal mechanisms by X is characterized; as well as the presence of strong evidence of intent by the CEO of social network X, Elon Musk, in the criminal instrumentalization previously pointed out and investigated in several inquiries.”, wrote the minister. However, the billionaire is not CEO of X. Read more about the subject in this report.

Musk said this Saturday (Aug 31) that he will publish the “long list of crimes” which, according to him, were committed by Moraes, “along with the specific Brazilian laws he violated”.

In X, the entrepreneur he wrote: “Obviously, he doesn’t have to obey the laws of the US, but he does have to obey the laws of his own country. He is a dictator and a fraud, not a judge.”.

