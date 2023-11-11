Group of 34 Brazilians awaits the reopening of the border with Egypt to leave the region

Palestinian naturalized Brazilian Hasan Rabee said during live on your profile Instagram this Saturday (Nov 11, 2023) that the expectation is that he and the other 33 Brazilians will be able to leave the Gaza Strip on Sunday (Nov 12), when the border with Egypt should be reopened.

The group received authorization to leave the place on Friday (Nov 10), however, the border was closed on the same date, postponing the trip.

Itamaraty will negotiate on Monday (Nov 13) the rescue of other Brazilians, according to Rabee. He made an appeal so that family members who are not born in Brazil can also return to Brazil.

“Not only Brazilians must leave, but also relatives, my mother, my sister.” On Friday (Nov 10), when the group made their first attempt to cross the border, Rabee published a video on social media in which he appears to be parting with his family. She said how difficult it was to leave them in Gaza “no living conditions”.

During the live This Saturday, Rabee also reported the difficulty in obtaining basic supplies. According to the Brazilian, the humanitarian aid trucks do not deliver items to all residents, since the supplies are sent to hospitals and the UN (United Nations). Those far from these locations cannot access help, according to Rabee.

“The one who is really helping is the Brazilian government”, he stated. Rabee also said that it is difficult to buy items because many supermarkets have closed: “We are not finding mineral water. We have been drinking tap water for a week.”