Negotiations for a possible ceasefire in Gaza would resume on Sunday, March 3, in Cairo, and could reach an agreement before Ramadan, the authorities of the mediating countries between Hamas and Israel assured. Meanwhile, Gaza faces a threat of famine. 30,320 people have died in the Palestinian enclave since the beginning of this escalation of the conflict, on October 7, 2023, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health, which reported more than 90 deaths in 24 hours.

Negotiations for a possible ceasefire in Gaza appear to be continuing. This Saturday, March 2, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Palestinian Authority, Riyad al-Maliki, assured that he hopes that the parties can agree to a truce before Ramadan. The holy month for Muslims will begin on March 10. He said this at a press conference:

We hope we can achieve a ceasefire before Ramadan, we hope we can achieve one today, yesterday, but we have failed.

Furthermore, while visiting Antalya (Turkey), he assured that the Palestinian Authority would be “the only legitimate authority” to govern Gaza after the end of the war.

A point that has sowed controversy in the talks between Israel and Hamas, since the Palestinian Authority lost control of Gaza in an election in 2007. And the possibility of it governing the Palestinian enclave has generated strong criticism.

The negotiations were affected by an attack, attributed to Israel, that killed more than 100 Palestinians while receiving humanitarian aid. A fact that unleashed vocal rejection by Hamas, which questioned Israel's will to reach a ceasefire.





Before this event, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, had also reported that the Israeli authorities had assured that hostilities would cease during the month of Ramadan.

What has happened to the negotiations?

Despite the tensions, Egyptian sources said ceasefire negotiations will resume on Sunday in Cairo. The state channel 'Al Qahera News' of that country indicated that it will have the participation of “all parties.”

In addition, a high-ranking source cited by that channel stated that Egypt is making significant efforts to agree on a cessation of hostilities before Ramadan.

“There is notable progress in the truce negotiations and we will strive to reach a fair agreement,” the source told Al Qahera News, without providing further details.

During the negotiations, both sides have set their conditions. Hamas assured that it will not release all the hostages without a comprehensive agreement to end the war. For its part, Israel has signaled that it will accept only temporary pauses in the fighting to free the hostages and that it will not end the war until it ends Hamas.

Egypt and Qatar call the truce “inevitable”

The foreign ministers of Egypt and Qatar addressed the situation in the Gaza Strip this Friday, March 1, in Doha. Both countries are the main mediators of the negotiations between Israel and Hamas.

“The two ministers reviewed the joint efforts of both countries on the path to resolving the crisis in the Gaza Strip, highlighting the inevitability of a ceasefire,” the statement noted.

Furthermore, they stated that they were “hopeful” to be able to “reach a cessation of hostilities and an exchange of prisoners and hostages.”

At the meeting they also pointed out the urgency of introducing humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave. They also highlighted the role of the UN Refugee Agency (UNRWA), which has been at the center of the storm since some of its humanitarian workers were accused by the Israeli government of being linked to Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7 of last year in which 1,200 people died, an event that began this scale of conflict, which occurred after the measures of the Israeli Army to eliminate Hamas, at all costs, in Gaza.

More than 90 Gazans killed in the last 24 hours

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, at least 92 people have lost their lives in the last 24 hours in the Gaza Strip. Thus, the number of people killed since the start of the war rises to 30,320. On the other hand, the number of injured since October 7 amounts to 71,533.

“The Israeli occupation committed 10 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, claiming 92 martyrs and 156 wounded during the last 24 hours,” the ministry reported.



A young woman holds a copy of the Quran at the site of the Al Bokhari mosque destroyed after an Israeli airstrike in Deir Al Balah, southern Gaza Strip, March 2, 2024. © Mohammed Saber / EFE

The ministry assured that the situation has worsened in recent weeks due to the inability to find food. The UN warned, on February 28, that the population of Gaza is “one step away” from famine.

Also, according to figures from this institution, the number of deaths this week of babies due to malnutrition and dehydration has risen to 13 at the Kamal Adwan hospital, north of the enclave. In addition, since Tuesday, at least 15 babies have died from malnutrition in hospitals in northern Strip.

With EFE and Reuters