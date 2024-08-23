Secretary of Health Surveillance states that the most complex phase of the purchase “has already been completed”

The Secretary of Health Surveillance at the Ministry of Health, Ethel Maciel, said that the government is negotiating the purchase of new doses of the Bavarian Nordic vaccine against mpox. According to them, the country is expected to receive “shortly” the immunizer.

“I cannot provide an exact date for the arrival of the doses, since this no longer depends on the Ministry of Health. But the most complex phase, which involved obtaining special authorization for the import of the vaccine, has already been completed.”, he declared in an interview with G1 published in the early hours of this Friday (23.Aug.2024). “The expectation is that the doses will be received soon, although this still depends on the PAHO Revolving Fund. [Organização Pan-Americana da Saúde]”, he added.

In a note to the G1PAHO said it is in contact with the Ministry of Health to purchase vaccines against mpox via the Revolving Fund, “which is a technical cooperation mechanism designed to facilitate access by countries in the Americas to high-quality immunobiologicals, syringes, equipment and related health supplies”.

The organization said it was negotiating with Bavarian Nordic to purchase 25,000 doses of the vaccine.

According to Maciel, the CTAI (Technical Advisory Committee on Immunization) will hold a meeting when the doses arrive. Following the guidance of the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, the committee will evaluate whether the vaccination strategy needs to be adjusted based on the global situation.

“Based on the discussion within our technical chamber, we will see if the strategy needs to be rethought, also evaluating what is happening in other parts of the world.”, said the secretary.

The campaign, which began in 2023, is focused on people living with HIV/AIDS and laboratory professionals who work in places where the virus is exposed. It is also focused on those who have had direct contact with bodily fluids and secretions from suspected individuals.

The WHO (World Health Organization) declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern on August 14 because of the recent outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and some regions of Africa.

Ethel Maciel said that the Ministry of Health is vigilant about the risk of the most serious type of mpox reaching Brazil.

“In this globalized world, every country knows that they can have a case [do mais grave]. It is very important that we identify it quickly so that we can take appropriate isolation measures, preventing transmission.”, he declared.

