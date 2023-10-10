Israel’s ambassador to Brazil asks the Brazilian government to “look at reality” and define the organization as “terrorist”

Israel’s ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Zonshine, said he hoped the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) lead a “strong” international condemnation against Hamas. Brazil presides over the UN Security Council (United Nations).

“Brazil is an important country in the international arena. We hope that Brazil leads a very strong condemnation against Hamas’ terrorist actions, so that no one else thinks about doing this”, he said in an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Tuesday (October 10, 2023).

The extremist group Hamas launched one unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7. Israeli forces responded with bombings on targets in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Sunday (8.Oct) ​​war on Hamas and spoke of to destroy the group.

“We ask the Brazilian government to look at reality and define organization [Hamas] as a real terrorist. And also understand that we have the right to defend ourselves,” Zonshine stated.

Historically, Brazil classifies an organization as “terrorist” if it is considered as such by the UN.

Daniel Zonshine said that Israeli authorities are in contact with Brazil to facilitate the repatriation of Brazilians. “We hope that the departure of Brazilians who want to return to Brazil occurs as quickly as possible”, he stated.

Read more:

Learn more about the war in Israel:

WAR MAP

UNDERSTAND WHAT HAMAS IS