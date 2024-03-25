The turnover of gray SIM cards in the Russian Federation decreased by 18 times – at the end of 2023, according to Roskomnadzor , authorities seized about 4 thousand of these SIM cards. While in 2022, according to the service data, there were 74 thousand . The decline in illegal sales is confirmed by industry experts, explaining its tightening of legislation. But the problem has not yet been completely resolved – SIM cards from all major Russian mobile operators are available on the gray market . The business notes that it operates within the law and has nothing to do with such sales.

Turnover in minus

At the end of 2023, about 4 thousand gray SIM cards were seized in Russia as a result of 811 joint events of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Roskomnadzor . The service told Izvestia about this. This figure turned out to be 18.5 times less compared to 2022, when 74 thousand SIM cards were discovered. , the editors calculated based on data previously published by the supervisory authority. However, such products of all major mobile operators continue to remain on the market.

So, of the 4 thousand SIM cards seized in 2023, more than 800 belong to Beeline, over 1,200 to Megafon, more than 800 to MTS, more than 1,000 to Tele2, more than 90 to other telecom operators , noted in Roskomnadzor. They added that the largest number of gray SIM cards were seized in St. Petersburg (763 pieces), Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug (715) and Krasnoyarsk Territory (642) .

Department issued 317 reports of administrative violations, and the total amount of fines amounted to 1.29 million rubles .

— In 2024 Roskomnadzor and the Ministry of Internal Affairs carried out 126 measures to suppress the illegal distribution of SIM cards, seized 232 pieces, and drew up five protocols on administrative offenses . Based on the results of the activities, the department holds preventive meetings with telecom operators, the federal service reported.

Izvestia sent a request to the Ministry of Digital Development with a request to assess the dynamics of violations. The editors also contacted the Ministry of Internal Affairs with a question about what penalties will be taken against violators.

Legitimate case

Mobile operators told Izvestia that they work strictly within the law.

— Tele2 complies with all legal requirements for verifying the accuracy of personal data when concluding contracts. Partner organizations that enter into contracts for the provision of operator communication services are required to comply with the procedures established by the company for connecting clients . This procedure excludes the possibility of providing communication services to subscribers who have not provided reliable information about themselves, the press service of the mobile operator reported.

They added that work in close cooperation with Roskomnadzor and in case of detection of the slightest violations, civil liability measures are applied, including fines and termination of contractual relations.

– Exactly this one work to whitewash the mobile communications market and is responsible for the reduction in incidents of gray card sales ,” the company explained.

According to Beeline, the appearance of SIM cards of any mobile operator on the gray market is due, firstly, to the presence of demand – such carriers attract people who purposefully try to ensure their anonymity when performing various actions, which are not always legal. Secondly, this is the desire of telecom market participants increase your sales or reflect in your reporting an imaginary increase in sales and subscriber base .

Beeline assured that abandoned the artificial “inflation” of sales and subscriber base without a real client . Work with employees and partners involved in the distribution of SIM cards is built on the same principle, up to the termination of contracts with those who have been identified with gray implementation schemes.

— If errors or incomplete data are detected, we invite such a client to the service office to verify the data, and if the verification fails, the SIM card is blocked ,” noted Beeline.

But, unfortunately, not all mechanisms can be closed with these preventive methods, the company added. There are times when there are no violations during the sale – a real client buys a SIM using a real passport, but in the future it is used for gray schemes (in gateways, accounting or for spam).

Megafon told Izvestia that standard SIM cards are issued in the presence of the subscriber upon presentation of the original identification document . This condition is contained in the agreement that the distributor concludes with the operator – in case of violation, the company applies serious penalties to the partner, including termination of the contract, they added.

— SIM cards for self-registration are also available at retail, but are inactive when sold. . In accordance with Federal Law No. 44-FZ “On Communications”, the subscriber must activate it independently by going through identification procedure on the public services portal . If the provided personal data is found to be unreliable, the SIM card is blocked ,” explained Megafon.

MTS noted that a positive trend in the reduction of gray SIM cards has been observed for more than one year.

— Thanks to systematic work since 2017, the state and telecom operators have managed to streamline the turnover of SIM cards. We have tightened control over the distribution of contracts with dealers and fulfill all requirements for identifying subscribers and updating databases. In addition, a mechanism has been launched Roskomnadzor to verify the accuracy of information about subscribers. This allows you to quickly double-check data through government information systems ,” the company explained.

Verification measures

The reduction in the turnover of gray SIM cards is a consequence of tightening legislation: first of all, this is due to the fact that operators were obliged to verify users of already purchased and used SIM cards. , noted Content-Review project manager Sergei Polovnikov. Besides, Telecom operators have also tightened their internal practices: limits have been introduced on issuing cards to the same dealer, and retail sales have also been limited in suspicious cases he added.

At the same time, the expert believes that The very problem of the existence of a gray product is that mobile operators cannot control all of their dealers: telecom operators provide SIM cards to sellers, and they in return provide subscribers’ passport data, which is extremely difficult to double-check . According to him, then these cards pop up among scammers, spammers, black contact centers, and bot farms . Therefore, the removal of such media before their use is an absolutely correct and necessary practice, the expert believes.

— The numbers used by attackers end up on all sorts of blacklists. Once they are no longer used, they are returned to the operator pool and then sold again to unsuspecting citizens. . And with such a publicized number, it’s impossible to register on Telegram, you can’t get through to many places, and the like,” said Sergei Polovnikov.

This could soon lead to a shortage of clean rooms, he believes.

— Gray SIM cards appear thanks to unscrupulous dealers and subdealers agrees TelecomDaily CEO Denis Kuskov.