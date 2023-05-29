Elements of the Army in the streets of the border city of Reynosa (State of Tamaulipas), in May 2014. Saúl López (Dark Room)

The proximity of the shootings has kept the teachers of the Reynosa 76 Rotary Club in constant tension in recent months. “We have had to listen to it too close [las balaceras]. What we do is protect the children on the floor, try to calm them down, make them feel calm. It’s something that happens year after year,” says the director of the school, Jorge Garrido, by phone. The strategic location of Reynosa, on the Tamaulipas-Texas border, is conducive to the development of organized crime. The classrooms of the school have been marked in recent weeks by the lack of their teachers, who sometimes prefer not to risk traveling to the delicate rural area in which the school is located, to the south of the municipality.

Part of the small border, which goes from Matamoros to Nuevo Laredo, Reynosa has been a victim of the violence that different parts of Mexico have experienced, with greater or lesser intensity, for years. Kidnappings of migrants are common in the area, as are attacks. Crime tends to show off its power with some regularity, as in the case of the kidnapping a couple of months ago of several North American citizens, in broad daylight, in Matamoros. The same goes for shootings, which can happen anytime, anywhere.

“Right now, before I left the school, they were reporting shootings about 800 meters away,” the director explained without surprise this Thursday, giving an account of the daily nature of the critical situation. The Reynosa 76 Rotary Club is a small center, with only 15 teachers and 265 students. The situation he is going through is not an isolated case in Mexico. A few months ago, the Melchor Ocampo Federal High School, in Michoacán, had to stop teaching classes precisely because of the lack of teachers due to the violence. “90% of normalistas want to go to Morelia, they don’t want to continue living this violent way of life,” commented the director of the school, Gandhi Rentería, when Herald of Mexico.

In Reynosa, teachers have been pressured to return to the classroom even though the violence continued its course in the surroundings: “The demand for my most immediate authority [la Secretaría de Educación] It was for us to introduce ourselves, and I already said that it was very difficult. The most important thing is to safeguard the integrity and human life”, continues Garrido, the director. The pressures of the Administration were joined by the demands of the parents, who want their children to go to school.

Reynosa is one of the border municipalities where the maquila has developed, the huge manufacturing industry that prepares goods with cheap labor to export them to the United States and other countries. “We have very difficult conditions for parents. They work in the maquiladoras, earn minimum wage, and the first thing on their minds is food. They are not thinking of studying. They want their children to have the studies that they did not have”, concludes the teacher.

An attack on school

Most of the teachers at the Reynosa school — 80%, says Garrido — come from places far from the municipality. Some teachers have suffered physical violence and theft, a fact that complicates the occupation of the vacancies that remain free. “We are always short of everything, honestly. But well, that already corresponds to the Administration. We request it in writing, they just tell us that there are no teachers, that nobody wants to go to teach in this community, because there is a lot of violence, ”he laments.

The month of May began with a total closure, having to rely on distance education, as during the covid-19 pandemic. They have not been able to complete any week in the entire month. Garrido says that this situation has “totally” affected the performance of school children. The coronavirus led Mexican schools to close for 48 weeks, being one of the countries that was in this situation the longest. The Mexican Institute for Competitiveness stated in 2021 that the most recent evidence showed that during the pandemic “Mexicans lost, on average, learning equivalent to two years of schooling.” “There is no mastery of the contents. We are a month and a half away from finishing and the children still do not have the level that the SEP requires of us. They are very late, “concludes Garrido.

The residents of Reynosa have learned to live with violence. 73% consider that living there is unsafe, according to the latest data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi). They are no longer surprised by the violence, and have even normalized the sound of gunshots.

“How have the last few days been?”

“There has been a small decrease in fighting near the school. From Monday we can enter quietly. If gunshots are heard about five kilometers away. But it even seems that they are told ‘stop it at six or seven’. We entered with fear.

