Mexico City.- Sergio Pérez has regained confidence with the RB20 after qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix.

From fifth place, the Mexican will try to fight the McLarens to return to the podium and begin his recovery to help Red Bull retain the Constructors’ Championship.

“The positive thing about the weekend, more than the position, is that we have understood what is happening with the car. I think that now all the improvements we can bring will be focused on understanding the car. “We have found a lot during the holidays. As a team it has served us well. We have arrived here and we have confirmed it. It has been a surprise. In general it is positive, because from here we can focus on the limitations we have had and all the improvements focus on that. McLaren is very solid but I think we can fight them tomorrow,” said Checo.

The main problem for the Guadalajara driver was that he used an additional set of soft tyres in Q1, limiting him to just one lap in Q3, so to reach the podium zone he first has to get rid of George Russell’s Mercedes and the other McLaren of Oscar Piastri.

“I think we could have done better if we had gone into Q3 on two tyres. It was a hard time for us to lose a new set of tyres in Q1, because we went into Q3 with a chance and that’s always difficult because you don’t want to take too many risks. Overall, I think I could have been ahead of George on two tyres,” he said. On this occasion, the Guadalajara native had perfect timing with Richard Wood, his new temporary race engineer, when deciding when he should go for his time on the stopwatch.

Czech vs Hamilton

In his first outing in Q1 of qualifying, Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes blocked Sergio Pérez’s path at Turn 9, an incident that was reviewed by the race stewards.

“What is this idiot doing?” was the first reaction of the tricolour, however, once the qualifying was over he gave another point of view. “It was just the wrong moment. I think he did the best he could to get through it, but unfortunately with these kinds of incidents, the stewards have been very strict all season. I have received sanctions for much worse things than that and for other drivers too,” he commented.