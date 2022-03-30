United States.- The president of the United States, Joe Biden, was skeptical when announced from Russiabecause during the last negotiations he stated that reduce military activity in cities Ukrainians from kyiv and Chernigov.

This was stated by the US president at a press conference with the media in which his counterpart from Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, was also present, as he said that he will wait to see that Russia complies with what it said about withdrawing its troops from Ukraine.

“We have to wait to find out if Moscow complies with the proposals it unveiled after the negotiations in Istanbul. I am not going to interpret anything until I see real actions from Russia. We will see if they comply with what they are saying. Meanwhile, the sanctions continue”Biden mentioned when questioned.

It should be remembered that, in the latest negotiations between Russia and Ukraine held in Istanbul, the government of President Vladimir Putin announced that it would reduce military activity around the capital, kyiv, as confirmed by Alexandr Fomin, Russian Deputy Defense Minister.

The foregoing as part of the process to finalize a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, since, for its part, the Zelensky government has shown signs of renouncing any military alliance, including NATO, as long as several countries act as guarantors of the security.

This request from Ukraine seeks that in the event of resigning from NATO, several countries accept the commitment that they will intervene in the face of a new attack by Russia.