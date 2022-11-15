The investigations are underway, you just have to wait and the truth will come. This is the request of the lawyer of the 16-year-old girl

The correspondent of the television program 2 pmhosted by Milo Infante and broadcast on Rai 2, met with the lawyer of 16 year old girl who took the life of grandmother Gilda.

In recent days there has been talk of an alleged pregnancy, later denied by the lawyer. The boyfriend of the 16-year-old girl told the TV show that they had been expecting a baby for just two months and that no one was aware of it. But the 16-year-old had already done it his reason for living.

When the correspondent asked him how he justified the 8 stab wounds given to grandmother Gilda, the young woman’s lawyer replied that investigations are ongoing. Focus on everyone involved, without neglecting the smallest detail.

He explained that, in the last few days, he has found himself reading a lot rumors on the case of his client, but we should only wait for the investigations and what will emerge thanks to the work of the investigators:

How many wounds are there? Let’s see what happened. There are various witnesses, a number of people who will be heard in these hours. We will see what really happened.

The lawyer then explained that the little girl he hadn’t seen his grandmother for six months, but who lives nearby and used to walk that street. You said you did defence.

The 16-year-old girl’s pregnancy is denied

He then asked, again, to wait before talking about anything. If she has denied the pregnancy, it is because they will emerge scientific evidence to about. He then spoke of the presence of some sms, sent in those dramatic moments. What happened in that house, between the 16-year-old girl and grandmother Gilda will soon be clarified by the investigators.

With his words, the lawyer wanted to emphasize that there is one devastated family from what happened. A grandmother who lost her life and a 16-year-old accused of crime. The truth will emerge in the next few days, for now we just have to wait.