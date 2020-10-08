The immigration policy of US President Donald Trump of separating migrant families, implemented in 2018, returned to the fore this Wednesday in the middle of the electoral campaign after a publication of a report in The New York Times, according to which the then attorney general ordered “to remove them from children »to their parents. The US newspaper published a report based on a draft of the report by the Justice Department’s inspector general, Michael E. Horowitz.

According to this publication, and based on notes from people who were in a meeting, the then attorney general of the US federal government, Jeff Sessions, said verbatim to the White House lawyers: “We have to take the children from them.” However, Sessions – who headed the Justice Department in 2017 and 2018 – tried to distance himself from the controversy and stated in an interview that the government “had never intended to do that.”

Trump decreed in 2018 a “zero tolerance” policy on the border with Mexico in the face of the growing arrival of undocumented immigrants, most of them families from Central America fleeing poverty and violence in their countries. This controversial plan involved the separation of nearly 2,700 children from their parents to deter immigration, but before the wave of indignation in the United States and abroad, the president decided to suspend its application.

Biden accuses him of “cruelty”



Now, less than a month before the presidential elections, the Democratic candidate for the White House, Joe Biden, has once again stirred up the immigration controversy, taking advantage of the news published by The New York Times and said that “families were fleeing persecution and violence in search of safety ”. “Instead of giving them refuge, the government of Donald Trump took away their children,” he said on Twitter. “The goal was cruelty,” he added.

In a similar critical line, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Tom Perez, also stirred up the controversy, saying: “No matter how many years pass, these horrors will taint our history.”