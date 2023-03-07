Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Taken away by the police: Climate sticker Christian Bläul at one of his protests. © [email protected]

A German climate sticker calculates in a documentary that people could die in a traffic jam caused by blocked roads.

Munich/Dresden – It was a tragic death that also caused a stir internationally. On October 31, a cyclist in Berlin was crushed by a concrete mixer and died as a result. At the same time, climate adhesive from the “Last Generation” protest group caused a traffic jam in the area, which is why a special vehicle to lift the truck could not get through to the scene of the accident.

Climate adhesive of the “last generation”: Rescue operations endangered by traffic jams

According to the Berlin fire brigade, the traffic jam ultimately had no influence on the cyclist’s death. That was apparently in an internal note from the fire department, like that Southgerman newspaper reported. Nevertheless, the indignation was huge in parts of German society, and the topic was also on the agenda in the Bundestag. In the days that followed, the climate stickers stuck to the streets of the capital again – and not only there.

Accompanied by renewed criticism that rescue workers are unable to carry out their missions due to the traffic jams that have been provoked. Or that, for example, an ambulance with a patient in critical condition gets stuck in traffic. A well-known climate glue from Dresden has now explained in a video interview that he calculates possible deaths in such traffic jams.

“One thing I’m mentally prepared for, at least in the back of my mind, is someone dying in our traffic jam. That’s something we have to risk at least a little bit,” explains Christian Bläul in the documentary “Last Generation – A Year with a Radical Climate Glue” by the 18-year-old filmmaker Benedict Bartsch. This is at available on YouTube.

Climate sticker of the “last generation”: Police Saxony warns of dangers for third parties

The police in Saxony clearly criticized this attitude. “These gatherings have a significant impact on third parties,” says Jörg Kubiessa, state police chief of Saxony, in the same documentary: “I would be concerned if I heard people say: ‘I’m also willing to cross the border.’ And I also accept that there are dangers for third parties. That’s one thing that worries me. ”In the article, however, Bläul justified his sticky climate protest.

“Hey, I’m Christian Bläul. I am 41 years old, married and have two children. Actually, I’m a very shy person and shy away from attention,” says Bläul at the beginning of the interview: “But: We’re in the middle of a climate catastrophe and I can’t allow the ‘keep it up’ path. I can’t accept that. That’s why I stick myself to streets. That’s why I’m a climate sticker.” He was “confident that we, as Dresden, can also do our small part,” he says of the controversial protest actions of the climate sticker. Bläul also provides insights into how the “last generation” acts when the police intervene.

The things that polarize, that are particularly talked about are the most effective.

Sticks to the streets: climate activist Christian Bläul. © [email protected]

“When the police come, they initially see it as a gathering. That’s why we can stay for now. After a while we are then told that we should go on the pedestrian walkway. Then we won’t comply. Because the matter is too urgent for us,” he explains.

Climate glue of the “last generation”: Christian Bläul from Dresden justifies street actions

Bläul describes how he used to decide for himself what to do about climate change. That’s why he eats vegan and avoids air travel. Ultimately, however, he did not see any major influence in this. “I don’t know if political actions can change anything. But I already know that it has worked in the past,” he says, adding: “The things that polarize, that are particularly talked about are the most effective. That is my theory of change, that when an issue is really present, then positive decisions are made about it.” (pm)