'We have to refine it': the worrying response of the Cagliari coach when talking about Yerry Mina

Yerry Mina lasted only six months Fiorentina, team in which he could not have the expected continuity, due to the injuries and decisions of his former coach Vincenzo Italiano, That's why he decided to change his scene, but staying in the Italian Serie A.

The footballer came to Cagliari as a bet by the player who seeks to add minutes to be ready and be one of those called up by Nestor Lorenzo for the Colombia selection, facing the America Cup.

Cagliari was one of the teams that wanted the defender in the summer of last year and finally obtained his signing on loan until the end of the season.

Well, before the arrival of the defender, the coach spoke Claudio Ranieri about the Colombian and Gianluca Gaetano which also came to the team in this market: “Mina was a boy that we wanted at the beginning of the transfer market and then he didn't come, Gaetano was one of those we had in our sights. “They have arrived and we are happy.”

Then, he focused on Mina and highlighted her personality: “Mina is a force of nature, she came in with a smile, with personality. “I hope to balance the defense with him, it would be a big coup for us.”

However, he noted that he will have to be careful with the Colombian, since he is prone to injury.

“Mina is a player who already played in England, in the national team, he has many battles, I just have to tune him up physically because he played a few minutes hoping he doesn't get hurt because he is a bit of a guy who usually has small problems. He is very generous, he is the type of player who tells you that he is always good, even when he needs a day off. We will have to be very careful with this aspect.”

It is worth highlighting that Cagliari march in the descent zone in the A series in 18th place with the same number in points and will play this Monday against the Rome, where Mine I would see minutes.

