You are in constant contact with the companies. How is the M + E industry in Lower Saxony doing?

The situation was very critical even before Corona. And it has worsened dramatically again due to the corona pandemic. The economic slump last year was of historic proportions. Over 80 percent of our operations suffered a slump in demand in 2020. That shows how much a large part of the metal and electrical industry is already suffering from gums. In the second quarter of 2020, M + E production was as low as it was during the financial crisis in 2009, and the industry recorded a historically poor first half of the year nationwide in 2020, with sales falling by 14.2 percent and a drop of 17 percent in orders.

What is important in the collective bargaining round?

We have to find a collective bargaining answer to the worst economic crisis in our country’s history in the course of fighting the pandemic. And we have to find answers to collective bargaining policies on the pile of broken pieces that politics in Berlin and Brussels are throwing at our door every day with their ideologically motivated struggle against the German automotive industry and combustion technology. Because 62 percent of industrial jobs in Lower Saxony depend on the car. These are the simple facts. As the parties to the collective bargaining agreement, we now have to prove that we are in a position to jointly provide constructive answers to the greatest challenges that North German industry has been facing since the Federal Republic of Germany was founded.

What do you focus on in the negotiations?

Job security is a high priority for us, but only economic success secures jobs in the long term. That is why we have to develop and expand future competitiveness in the face of structural change. We now have to pull the cart out of the mud together.